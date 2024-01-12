The Metro Monorail To Panama West 47% Complete

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)





The construction of line 3 of the Panama Metro towards Panama Oeste registers a progress of 47%, not including the tunnel. The project aims to be the backbone of the future mass transportation system in this sector of the country, where more than 45,000 people currently travel on public and alternative transportation.

The project, with a total cost of nearly $3 billion, should be completed by the end of 2026.

Currently, the construction of line 3 has various work fronts, specifically in the maintenance workshop, where preparations are underway to begin receiving the first trains arriving directly from Japan.

The first monorail train on line 3 is already on its way; It left Japan from the Hitachi factory in Kasado on December 22 and is estimated to arrive in the first quarter of the year. This train transfer process will extend until 2025 when the 26 monorails acquired are completed.

The Korean HPH Joint Venture Consortium , which is building line 3, is working on the construction of all stations; In total, there are 12 stations from Albrook, passing through Arraiján, Nuevo Chorrillo, Vista Alegre, Nuevo Arraiján to Ciudad del Futuro.

Regarding the Pan-American Highway viaduct, 730 running beams have currently been placed on columns with a maximum height of 31.6 meters.

Panama Metro, SA, reported that in the western area of ​​the underground section - Farfán Industrial Complex - progress is being made in the excavation of the attack shaft, where the“Panamá” tunnel boring machine will begin excavations.

This tunnel boring machine will begin to be assembled in the first quarter of 2024; Your pieces will be worked by welding. Its actual size is an external diameter of 13.50 meters and 93 meters long.

Line 3 will pass through two provinces, two districts, and 6 townships in 45 minutes, during a 25-kilometer route.