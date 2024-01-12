Viscosupplementation Market Size Analysis 2024 Competitive Insights, Leading Players, And Growth Opportunities By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Viscosupplementation Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Viscosupplementation Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, and growth rate.

Global Viscosupplementation Market Overview

The global viscosupplementation market recorded revenue of approximately US$ 4.8 billion in 2022, with estimations projecting growth to US$ 10.9 billion by 2031. The market is poised to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Viscosupplementation stands as a minimally invasive treatment for osteoarthritis patients, involving the injection of hyaluronic acid into the knee joint. This naturally occurring lubricant in joint and eye fluids aids in reducing inflammation and pain associated with arthritic joints, particularly the knee.

The growth of the viscosupplementation market is propelled by an increase in product launches, a growing geriatric population, and a rise in osteoarthritis prevalence.Increased adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and strategic initiatives like collaboration, acquisition, partnership, and agreements by viscosupplementation industry players are expected to contribute to market growth.The surge in osteoarthritis prevalence leads to an increased demand for viscosupplementation, fostering market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the global viscosupplementation market. Non-emergency procedures, including viscosupplementation, faced postponements or cancellations during the pandemic, leading to a decline in market demand.



North America Dominance: In 2022, North America emerged as the dominant region in the global viscosupplementation market, attributed to increased product launches, approvals, and the significant presence of the viscosupplementation industry. Asia-Pacific Growth: Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include increased government expenditure on healthcare sector development and the expanding geriatric population.

Leading companies contributing to the global viscosupplementation market include:



Seikagaku Corporation

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

APTISSEN S.A

Avanos Medical, Inc.

Bioventus

Chugai Pharmaceutical Corp.

Fidia Farmaceutici S.P.A

Laboratoires VIVACY

LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Miravo Healthcare

Neopharmed Gentili S.p.A.

Sanofi

SingHealth Group

Smith & Nephew PLC

Viatris

Zimmer Biomet Other prominent key players



Male Female



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Single Injection ViscosupplementationThree Injection ViscosupplementationFive Injection ViscosupplementationKnee OsteoarthritisHip OsteoarthritisHand OsteoarthritisOthersHospital PharmaciesRetail PharmaciesOnline Pharmacies

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

