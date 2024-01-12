2024 Annual Cgmp (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) Online Master Class

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

cGMPs or Current Good Manufacturing Practices is a general encompassing term for the regulations that the control of all facets of life sciences manufacturing processes and facilities particularly pharmaceutical products.

It is crucial, for any entity to be compliant, that every individual within the organization fully understand and adhere to these regulations in the course of

Adherence to those regulations assures the identity, strength, quality, and purity of drug products by requiring that manufacturers of medications adequately control manufacturing operations.

This includes establishing strong quality management systems, obtaining appropriate quality raw materials, establishing robust operating procedures, detecting and investigating product quality deviations, and maintaining reliable testing laboratories. This formal system of controls if adequately put into practice, helps to prevent instances of contamination, mix-ups, deviations, failures, and errors. This assures that drug and medical device products meet their quality standards.

The cGMP requirements were established to be flexible in order to allow each manufacturer to decide individually how to best implement the necessary controls by using scientifically sound design, processing methods, and testing procedures. The flexibility in these regulations allows companies to use modern technologies and innovative approaches to achieve higher quality through continual improvement.

Accordingly, the 'c' in cGMP stands for 'current,' requiring companies to use technologies and systems that are up-to-date in order to comply with the regulations. Systems and equipment that may have been 'top-of-the-line' to prevent contamination, mix-ups, and errors 10 or 20 years ago are less than adequate by today's standards.

It is important to note that cGMPs are minimum requirements. Many manufacturers are already implementing comprehensive, modern quality systems and risk management approaches that exceed these minimum standards.

Understanding GMP requirements, refreshed on a yearly basis is critical to maintain high-GMP standards in your company. Knowledge and skill surrounding the application and practice of GMPs is fundamental to avoiding regulatory issues.

It's simple - you have to do it and you and your team must comply. You cannot assume that once taught, the content associated with GMPs will be retained from year to year. As human beings, we tend to forget over time and as we forget, we also get careless. In the health sciences there is no margin for error or tolerance for carelessness. This training will provide foundation to your GMP training.

List and describe the regulations governing Good Manufacturing Practices

State the personal responsibilities as they relate to GMPs.

List and describe the regulations in the 21 CFR regulations that pertain to GMPs.

Explain how to prepare for a GMP inspection

List and describe the consequences of not being prepared for an FDA inspection

Explain how the FDA inspection is structured and conducted

Explain how the organization should be structured for the FDA Inspection

Explain the importance of truthfulness when interacting with FDA inspectors

List and describe the tricks inspectors use to elicit information

Explain how employees should behave during an inspection Explain how organizations should handling adverse findings at the completion of an inspection

Virtually everyone in the health sciences, everyone within the organization, can benefit and in most cases, is required to attend periodic GMP training.



Quality Departments

Production Departments

Compliance Departments

Engineering Departments

Manufacturing Departments Operations Departments

DAY 1 (11 AM to 3 PM)

What are the regulations governing Good Manufacturing Practices?

Your responsibilities

Pertinent GMP topics as per the code of Federal Regulations

Quality Management

Personnel

Premises and equipment

Documentation

Production

Quality Assurance

Materials management

Production and in-process controls

Packaging and labeling

Storage and distribution

Laboratory controls

Validation

Change control

Rejection and re-use of material

Complaints and recalls Supplier controls

DAY 2 (11 AM to 3 PM)

Preparing for a GMP Inspection

The consequences of not being ready

The specific areas that are inspected during a GMP inspection

The FDA Inspection - how is it structured and conducted

Responding and organizing for the FDA Inspection

Importance of truthfulness

Importance of knowledgeability and confidence

FDA Tricks to elicit information

Arguing and challenging

Behavior during the inspection

Importance and role of documentation

Effective communication skills

Being deceptive

Opinion versus fact

Phrases never to say Handling adverse findings during the inspection

Charles Paul

President, H Consulting

Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

