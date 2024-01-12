Captiv8 Expands EMEA Footprint With Italian Market Launch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Captiv8 Inc., the award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform, including the 2023 Winner of 'Best Influencer Marketing Technology'

(Influencer Marketing Awards, London), has officially launched in Italy.

Captiv8's Italian efforts will be led by seasoned veteran, Milan-based Marta De Leonardis, who will be taking on the role of Country Manager. With key experience, including roles at Vodafone, Kiver (Mondadori Group), and influencer marketing agency Open Influence, De Leonardis brings more than a decade of experience in brand strategy, marketing programs, and creator solutions.

"I have admired Captiv8's unified approach to creator marketing for some time now" - De Leonardis says – "With its focus on enterprise solutions, Captiv8 has a track record working with the most innovative Fortune 500 brands and largest global agencies. Italian brands have the utmost sophistication and are on the cutting edge of innovation, making Captiv8 a natural fit to service this market. Marketers are looking for holistic tools that allow them to measure the true impact of influencer campaigns, and Captiv8's technology meets this demand. Its commerce solutions give them the ability to track creator impact across the entire purchase funnel, from awareness to actual transactions, and account for all attributing measurement factors. Captiv8 can track brand and performance campaigns through its comprehensive platform and attribute performance by creator or even by-post level."

Since its inception in 2015, Captiv8 has managed over 25,000 campaigns and has responded to global demand by offering support in 10+ languages: English, Italian, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Swedish, Polish, Japanese, Arabic, and more. In 2023, Captiv8 added robust first-to-market affiliate capabilities, to provide solutions for the growing intersection of influencer marketing and ecommerce.

Krishna Subramanian, co-founder and CEO of Captiv8 said, "Since expanding into the UK, we have seen a growing demand for end-to-end influencer marketing capabilities and measurement tools from our partners in the

EMEA region. We see tremendous opportunity in the Italian market, and look forward to building upon the success we have had in the United Kingdom. The core offering of our business is simple: to create efficiencies in the world of influencer marketing, and provide marketers with tools to drive the highest ROI and impact, with creative and relevant influencer marketing. With that, we're excited to expand and welcome Marta to our international team. We are excited to work closely with our partners in Italy, and driving meaningful impact and measurable results for our industry peers."



