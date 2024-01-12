Qatar Emerging As Leader In Sustainable Finance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is emerging as a leader in sustainable finance with successful green bond issuances, poised to expand its market and attract diverse investors in the MENA region. The country is actively embracing sustainable finance principles to align with Qatar National Vision 2030 and UN SDGs, fostering a resilient, inclusive economy while addressing climate change and contributing to global sustainability.

Qatar's financial services industry's commitment to sustainable finance will be pivotal in achieving both national and global sustainability goals, latest edition of 'Qatar Banking Perspectives' report by KPMG stated.“As the country continues to diversify its economy, the financial services industry has a unique opportunity to drive sustainable development. By integrating sustainable finance principles, developing innovative products, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, the industry can shape a resilient and prosperous future,” it noted.

Embracing sustainable finance practices not only addresses global challenges but also enhances the industry's reputation, attracts new investors, and positions Qatar as a leader in sustainable finance within the region.

Green bonds and sustainable debt instruments have gained significant traction globally. These financial products raise capital specifically for environmentally friendly projects, such as renewable energy infrastructure, energy efficient buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

The report further said, Qatar has already made noteworthy contributions to this space, with recent successful green bond issuances from Financial institutions in the country. These issuances mark important milestones, including the first green bond issued from Qatar and the largest green issuance by a financial institution in the MENA region. The successful subscriptions to these green bonds underscore the confidence of global investors in the solid financial fundamentals and strong performance of Qatar's financial institutions.

As the momentum of green bonds in Qatar continues to build, the country has the opportunity to expand its green bond market and explore new avenues for sustainable financing. By encouraging the participation of various stakeholders and developing a favorable regulatory environment, Qatar can attract a broader range of issues and investors. This will not only support the country's transition to a low-carbon economy but also enhance it reputation as a leader in sustainable finance within MENA region and beyond, it added.

Integrating ESG factors into investment decision-making has become essential for longterm value creation. By analyzing a company's environmental impact, social responsibility, and governance practices, financial institutions can make informed investment choices. ESG integration enables Qatar's financial services industry to identify sustainable investment opportunities, manage risks, and support companies committed to responsible business practices.

With increasing emphasis on transparency and accountability, impact measurement and reporting have gained prominence. Financial institutions are expected to quantify and disclose the positive environmental and social impacts of their investments.

By adopting standardized frameworks, such as the UN SDGs, Qatar's financial services industry can demonstrate its commitment to sustainable development and attract investors seeking measurable impact alongside financial returns. In line with this trend, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) has recently released its inaugural standards, namely IFRS S1 and IFRS S2. This significant development marks the beginning of a new era for sustainability-related disclosures in capital markets across the globe.