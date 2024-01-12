Whatsapp Update: Here's How You Can Use Custom Sticker Maker

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Meta has been working hard on a number of enhancements for WhatsApp, its instant messaging service. In a recent update, the business added a new personalised sticker generator for WhatsApp users. With the help of this new feature, users can now make, modify, and share personalised stickers right within the app-no need to open it first. Despite having been in development for some time, the functionality is now accessible for iOS users and should soon be made available for Android users as well.

With the release of the new Sticker Maker, WhatsApp hopes to inject some humour into platform talks. iPhone users can now make custom WhatsApp stickers with the Sticker Maker feature, eliminating the need to utilise unapproved third-party applications or drag and drop images from the gallery.

Rather than that, WhatsApp now offers an auto-crop feature along with a range of editing options that allow you to write, draw, and even overlay other stickers. Users can resend stickers at any time they'd like because they are immediately saved in the sticker tray after sending.

How to use the iPhone Sticker Maker on WhatsApp



Press the sticker symbol next to the text box to open your sticker tray.

Select an image from your collection by selecting 'make sticker'.

By choosing a cutout and adding text, additional stickers, or drawings, you may personalise your sticker. Press Send!

Users can also modify their current stickers. The steps to accomplish so are as follows:



Tap the sticker symbol to open your sticker tray.

To edit a sticker, long press on it and choose 'edit sticker.'

Add text, more stickers, or drawings to personalise the sticker. Please provide the revised sticker!

Notably, WhatsApp Sticker Maker is only compatible with WhatsApp Web at the moment and is only rolling out for iOS 17 and above. Older iOS versions allow users to alter pre-existing stickers but prevent them from being able to make new ones.

