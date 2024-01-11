World Bank Predicts GDP Growth Of 4 Percent In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Bank forecasts GDP growth for Kyrgyzstan in 2024 at 4 percent. The January report of the World Bank says, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.

According to the document, the republic's GDP growth in 2025 will also be 4 percent.

((Financial stability risks may arise in Central Asian countries due to the underdevelopment of banking systems and increased credit risk. The delayed effects of sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine could lead to increased costs for international payment settlements in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,)) the report says.