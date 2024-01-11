The Finance Health Group Was Granted Sales Authority Of $100 Million For Hilton Istanbul Kozyatagi Hotel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Finance Health Group (London/UK), registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in UK, was granted sales authority of $100 million USD

LONDON, UNıTED KINGDOM, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Finance Health Group (London), a company registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) , is pleased to announce that it has granted exclusive sales authority of $100 million for the Hilton Istanbul Kozyatagi Hotel in Turkey.Finance Health Group, received the sales authorization of the Hilton Istanbul Kozayatagi Hotel in Turkey and started negotiations with International Investors for $100 million. Finance Health Group International Coordinator Ömer Tezgel stated that they are continuing their negotiations with investors especially from USA, Germany, Dubai, Qatar and Oman:“The hotel, which has 320 guest rooms, 70 of which are suites and executive rooms, is one of the largest hotels on the Anatolian side of Istanbul with an event area of 46 thousand square meters. We anticipate that we will finalize this Sale in a short period of time, such as 4 weeks."We observe that the demand for Hotel, Shopping Center and Factory purchases by foreign investors has increased, especially as a result of the Turkey's Credit Default Swap (CDS), falling below 300 and financial discipline being achieved," he said. Stating that the demands for Project Investment and Financing applications have also increased, Tezgel said:“Currently, we have received pre-approval for a Project Financing up to 30 million USD during the completion of Turkey's largest Production Set construction. The analysis and expertise reports of our team, who are active within our organization and have worked in Goldman Sachs Bank and KPMG Investment and Financial Analysis departments for a while, are accepted without question by many Banks and Fund Companies. In this context, we continue to provide Project Financing with a maturity up to 10 years and an annual rate of LIBOR + 3.5 -5.0 % in USD. We provide Finance especially for Hotels, Factories and Shopping Centers, Energy and Health Investments." said.Written Offers for Hilton Istanbul Kozayatağı Hotel must be made to .... The deadline for bidding is set as 02.02.2024 at 17.00

Umur Kutay

Fınance Health Group

020-33869525

email us here