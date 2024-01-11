Beginner's Guide To Gold CFD Trading

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) If you live outside the United States, you might be interested in adopting a CFD trading strategy.

But what is a CFD anyway?

A contract for difference (CFD) is an investment strategy that involves trading on the price movement of stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex without actually owning these assets.

And, if you have become intrigued by the gold commodity , you can combine CFD and gold trading in the same way that you can combine Bitcoin and CFD trading. Read on to learn how.

Step-By-Step Guide to Gold CFD Trading

So, where do you begin when you want to learn how to trade gold? This is a step-by-step breakdown of the process of becoming acquainted with investing in gold stock.

1. Familiarize Yourself With Gold

There are many ways to trade the precious metal, from physical ownership of bullion to buying gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to tapping the futures market. There are many investment vehicles to utilize for your gold trading endeavors.

It's also crucial to understand the factors that affect the price of gold .

2. Create a Gold Trading CFD Account

After you have equipped yourself with the knowledge of gold CFD trading, you then need to select a broker and create an account. You want a broker that offers competitive fees, a terrific trading platform, and helpful customer service. To help you decide, read through our list of the best gold brokers .

3. Practice with a Demo Account

When you are searching for the best brokerage account, you should also find a website that affords you the opportunity of using a demo account. These are practice accounts that do not use real money but rather allow you to test the market.

3. Find Your Indicator

Do you have a strategy going into gold? Whether you are day trading or picking your spots for a long-term hold in the stock market, you need to participate in technical analysis and chart studying. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), reverse candlestick formation, and the exponential moving average (EMA) are some of the gold trading indicators you can use .

4. Be Patient

Be it your XAU stock holding or your push into Barrick Gold, too many investors-especially the younger ones-are too emotional. While you are putting your hard-earned dollars and cents into the stock market, you need to be confident and casual about the entire process.

Tips and Advice for Gold Trading CFDs

So, now that you are convinced that you need to add some gold symbols into your trading portfolio, what are some technical things you need to know?

Know When to Pick Your Spots

Typically, if you are day trading gold options or spot gold, you want to do so when there is plenty of activity. Therefore, based on volume data, the best time to trade the price of gold is between noon and 8 pm London Time. For many investors, this might be pre-market or after-hours, so you might need to adjust your trading practices.

Now, if you are looking to accomplish the Trading 101 endeavor of buying low and selling high, you might want to think about the month of March. According to trading data since 1975, the gold price typically falls in March, followed by April.

Also, if you are day trading CFD gold, your best timeframe is between 9:30 am and 11:30 am. This is the period with most price activity, particularly for day traders.

Pay Attention to the News

The news avenues you should pay attention to are:



The Federal Reserve holding its monthly Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting

The latest U.S. inflation data

Mining companies warning about a supply deficit

A military conflict that could have devastating consequences A weaker U.S. dollar and Treasury yields

It is all these little things that add up and can make a crucial difference in how you trade gold CFDs.

Is Trading Gold CFDs Profitable?

From gold ETFs to gold CFDs, trading the yellow metal is one of the most profitable investment endeavors to embark upon.

Indeed, gold is not only a safe-haven asset, but it is also a terrific mechanism to generate short-term profits.

