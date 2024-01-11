Building Up Capacity, Stance Of Azerbaijan's Info Resources Ranks With Key Tasks Amid Upcoming Presidential Election - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Building up
capacity and stance of Azerbaijan's information resources is among
the key tasks amid the upcoming presidential election, Executive
Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said at a
meeting on equal campaigning options and the basics of the
activities of media subjects in Azerbaijan's early presidential
election, Trend reports.
"Speaking about the role of the media in covering elections, it
should be noted that in the current period, when the means of
communication are undergoing a stage of transformation, digital
platforms and social networking tools are expanding their reach,
one of the main tasks is to build up the capacity and stance of
national information resources in the global information network,"
he explained.
"Significant progress has been achieved in recent years in the
implementation of reforms aimed at improving legislative framework
for the activities of the media, strengthening their economic
foundations, enhancing social welfare of journalists, implementing
state communication policies in accordance with modern
requirements, increasing flexibility, professionalism in the field
of journalism, expanding international media relations, and
creating joint platforms with friendly countries," the official
highlighted.
Ismayilov reminded that the Media Development Agency was
established on January 12, 2021, by the Decree of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan "On deepening reforms in the media
sphere in the Republic of Azerbaijan".
"The agency's purpose is to support the development of the media
in the Republic of Azerbaijan, continue institutional development
in this area, and encourage the implementation of new information
and communication technologies and innovations," he emphasized.
Besides, the official pointed out that one of the essential
factors for Azerbaijani media is the Law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan "On media", which came into effect on February 8,
2022.
"The reforms being carried out in the field of media in
Azerbaijan essentially include measures aimed at more sophisticated
regulation of the organizational, legal, and economic foundations
of activities in this sphere, as well as the acquisition, training,
transmission, production, and broadcasting of information,"
Ismayilov added.
Early presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on
February 7, 2024. The corresponding decree was signed by President
Ilham Aliyev.
