               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Germany Is Interested In Early Withdrawal Of Russian Border Guards From Armenia


1/10/2024 3:11:50 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Germany is interested in the speedy withdrawal of Russian border guards from Armenia, in exchange for this and some other anti-Russian steps Berlin offers Yerevan financial assistance, an informed source tells TASS news agency, Azernews reports.

"Germany seeks to drag Armenia into the West's anti-Russian policy. Berlin's task is to dissociate Yerevan from Moscow as much as possible. The Germans are interested in the speedy withdrawal of Russian border guards from Armenian territory and the country's authorities' purging of their state apparatus from those friendly to Russia, including the lustration of the armed forces, special services, and law enforcement agencies.

In return, Berlin offers to provide Yerevan with financial and technical assistance, as well as support the efforts of Nikol Pashinyan's government to keep the Garabagh Armenians from mass emigration to the European Union," the interlocutor of the agency said.

MENAFN10012024000195011045ID1107706067

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search