Germany Is Interested In Early Withdrawal Of Russian Border Guards From Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Germany is interested in the speedy withdrawal of Russian border
guards from Armenia, in exchange for this and some other
anti-Russian steps Berlin offers Yerevan financial assistance, an
informed source tells TASS news agency, Azernews reports.
"Germany seeks to drag Armenia into the West's anti-Russian
policy. Berlin's task is to dissociate Yerevan from Moscow as much
as possible. The Germans are interested in the speedy withdrawal of
Russian border guards from Armenian territory and the country's
authorities' purging of their state apparatus from those friendly
to Russia, including the lustration of the armed forces, special
services, and law enforcement agencies.
In return, Berlin offers to provide Yerevan with financial and
technical assistance, as well as support the efforts of Nikol
Pashinyan's government to keep the Garabagh Armenians from mass
emigration to the European Union," the interlocutor of the agency
said.
