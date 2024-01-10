LOW KEY BUT NON-NEGLIGIBLE: SURRON's 10 YEARS Of ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE INNOVATION

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) 2014: Qiulong Technology CO., LTD (dba: SURRON) was founded in China.







A collective of motorcycle enthusiasts envisioned motorcycles not only to represent speed and passion, but as ambassadors for environmental consciousness and user-friendliness, embodying a free-spirited attitude. This vision laid the foundation for SURRON's commitment to crafting superior products that encourage an active lifestyle.

2016: SURRON Light Bee platform

The year of 2016 marked the establishment of the SURRON Light Bee platform. This pivotal moment saw the accumulation of extensive technical expertise, resulting in over 200 patents during the subsequent development and design phases.













2017: Birth of SURRON Light Bee X

In 2017, the revolutionary light weighted electric off-road motorcycle, Light Bee X (~50cc), was officially rolled off the production line. Positioned as a unique balance between a traditional mountain bike and a heavyweight motorcycle, the Light Bee X appealed to riders of all ages and skill levels. Its user-friendly design, devoid of a clutch and easy maneuverability, made it a symbol of freedom and rejuvenation.













2018-2019: Recognition and Global Demand and Expansion

SURRON Light Bee gained international acclaim in 2018, receiving both the Red Dot Design Award and the ISPO Global Design Award. The surge in popularity led to 5,000 global orders. By 2019, SURRON had established a presence in 50 countries.

2020: Portfolio Expansion and Global Revolution

In 2020, SURRON introduced two new lineups: Storm Bee and Light Bee S. Storm Bee, a full-size electric motorcycle (~250cc), and Light Bee S, smaller, lighter yet powerful, diversified SURRON's product portfolio, catalyzing the global electric motorcycle revolution. The same year witnessed SURRON's global orders surpassing 30,000 units.













2021-2022: Innovation Continues

In 2021, SURRON initiated the E-POWER CROSS, an autonomous electric off-road race, showcasing its commitment to innovation in every aspect. The introduction of Ultra Bee in 2022, a mid-size electric motorcycle (~125cc), reinforced SURRON's leading position in the e-motor industry.













2023: Global Reach and Strengthen Brand Reputation

By 2023, SURRON celebrated the sale of over 120,000 units across five continents through 500 dealers.

2024: 10 th Anniversary and Moving Forward

As SURRON commemorates its 10th anniversary in 2024, the company reflects on its pivotal role in propelling the innovation of off-road motorcycles and influencing regulatory frameworks and patent production. Despite a fiercer market, SURRON remains a formidable player, unwavering in its dedication to redefining and producing cutting-edge new energy two-wheelers.