Azerbaijani Army Evaluates Skill Level Of Servicemen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Test exams on evaluation of the mastery level of officers, warrant officers, and long-term active military servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army are being held under the training plan of the current year, Azernews reports.

On the next day of the exams held in various training centres, tasks on driving tanks and infantry fighting vehicles in difficult areas and shooting from armoured vehicles and small arms were accomplished.

It should be noted that the focus of the test evaluation exams in the Azerbaijan Army is to check the combat training, knowledge, and skills of military personnel according to their qualifications, as well as to evaluate their professionalism.