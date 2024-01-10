Naperville Dentist Explains The Benefits Of Tooth-Colored Fillings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David Newkirk, DDS – a Naperville cosmetic dentist – lists the many functional and aesthetic advantages of tooth-colored (or composite white) fillings.

NAPERVILLE, IL, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. David Newkirk, a cosmetic dentist in Naperville , states that tooth-colored fillings have largely replaced amalgam fillings in recent years. Also referred to as composite white fillings , tooth-colored fillings are made of a sturdy composite resin that can be closely matched to a patient's teeth. While this type of filling was designed to serve the same purpose as its traditional counterpart (i.e., to repair teeth that have been affected by decay), Dr. Newkirk explains that tooth-colored fillings are widely considered to hold a number of advantages over amalgam fillings.According to Dr. Newkirk, tooth-colored fillings are celebrated in the modern dental world – especially when they are created and placed by a qualified oral health professional. Below, he has compiled a list of some of the common benefits of composite white fillings:- The ability to address cavities, enamel fractures, and chips- The ability to preserve the tooth's structure and prevent infection- Durability- Lifelike appearance- Generally a more conservative treatment (i.e., requiring less removal of tooth structure)- Limited opportunity for tooth sensitivity, as they do not conduct temperature in the same way as metalMoreover, Dr. Newkirk urges any patient interested in treating their cavities to consider the benefits listed above. He also recommends patients entrust their care to an experienced dentist to increase chances of a safe procedure and optimal results.About David Newkirk, DDSDr. David Newkirk has been in practice for 30 years. An alumnus of Loyola University, Dr. Newkirk belongs to a number of prestigious associations, such as the American Dental Association, the Chicago Dental Society, and the Illinois State Dental Society. He has served as a professor at the Northwestern University School of Dentistry and Dawson Academy for Advanced Dental Study and has instructed a number of dentists from around the world. Dr. Newkirk offers the full breadth of oral healthcare options at his practice, from tooth-colored fillings and porcelain crowns to dental implants and bridges. He is available for interview upon request.To learn more about the practice, please visit napervillecosmeticdentistry.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Naperville Cosmetic Dentistry1816 Bay Scott Circle, Suite #108Naperville, IL 60540(630) 717-9499Rosemont Media

