Israeli army break into medical clinic in West Bank

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Palestinian health minister, Mai Alkaila, strongly condemned what she described as a brutal act perpetrated by the Israeli army. The incident in question involved the Israeli military breaking into a Palestinian medical clinic located in the occupied West Bank, specifically in the village of Al-Rashaida, east of Bethlehem. During the raid, the Israeli forces reportedly destroyed the clinic's contents and deliberately smashed patient records.



Alkaila emphasized the significant role the targeted medical facility played in providing essential services to over 3,000 people, particularly those residing in rural areas and regions isolated by the Israeli segregation wall in the West Bank. The clinic's destruction raises concerns about the immediate impact on the healthcare access for the affected population.



Expressing the gravity of the situation, Alkaila disclosed that her ministry took prompt action by sending letters of protest to prominent international bodies, including the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross. These letters are intended to draw attention to the alleged assault on the medical clinic and seek intervention or condemnation on the international stage.



As of now, the Israeli army has not provided any official comment or response regarding the reported incident. The lack of acknowledgment or explanation from Israeli authorities adds to the growing tensions in the region, which have been exacerbated since the outbreak of fighting in Gaza on October 7. The ongoing conflict has resulted in a staggering toll on Palestinian lives, with official figures from the Palestinian Health Ministry indicating that 341 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since October 7, and over 3,400 others have sustained injuries.

