Jackery Debuts Revolutionary Solar Generator Mars Bot At CES 2024, Ushering In A New Era For Solar Generators

On January 9, Jackery , a global leader of innovative portable power and green energy solutions, has introduced its latest innovation, the Solar Generator Mars Bot, which has recently won TIME Best Inventions of 2023 Award, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Catering to various off-grid outdoor needs, this pioneering product is a PV-ESS charging integrated intelligent service robot with a light tracking system, offers a fresh perspective on the efficient utilization of renewable clean energy.

Inspired by Opportunity, the robotic rover that was active on Mars from 2004 until 2018, the Jackery Solar Generator Mars Bot is a game-changer in the renewable energy landscape. It represents a novel approach to the efficient use of renewable clean energy amid the energy crisis, embodying Jackery's spirit of exploration in its design and functionality. The robot offers a high-efficiency photoelectric conversion rate and ensures a seamless electricity experience with its superior intelligent movement system. It is a nod to the adventurous spirit, providing a reliable energy source for those who dare to venture into the unknown and explore the world.

The robot is equipped with the Automatic Sunflower Solar Tracker system, including autonomous navigation and sunlight tracking, enabling it to intelligently navigate towards areas with strong light for photovoltaic power generation or charging stations when light conditions are poor.

The product ingeniously integrates solar panels with the energy storage system. The innovative foldable photovoltaic panels are positioned at the top. When folded, its compact size enhances the product's portability and aesthetic appeal. When expanded, these solar wings boast a 600W output, demonstrating a remarkable 25% max solar conversion efficiency.

The entire robot is constructed from high-strength, impact-resistant engineering waterproof and dustproof aluminum alloy, offering excellent weather resistance and corrosion resistance, making it suitable for a wide range of usage scenarios such as emergency rescue, courtyard parties, big camping shows, RV life, and more.

In addition to the Solar Generator Mars Bot, Jackery has also showcased the Solar Generator for Rooftop Tent, an innovative off-road overlanding home, which can provide up to 6kWh for one-day overlanding and two-week outdoor life, offering extra power for extended running time of appliances, such as coffee maker, electric blanket, projector, mobile phone and more.

Furthermore, Jackery Solar Generator Home Kit is also on display, which consisted of an E2000Plus, an Add-on Battery, 2 200W Solar Panels and an Auto Transfer Switch. In the face of natural disasters and power interruptions, the Solar Generator Home Kit acts as an essential emergency backup power solution for households. It's primarily designed for use in family homes and off-grid cabins Auto Transfer Switch seamlessly switches to the backup power within 20ms during outages, ensuring uninterrupted power supply for home essentials like refrigerators and lights.

Last but not least, Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Plus (Galaxy) is being shown, whose shell is made of Recycling Plastic Waste, not only has economic benefits but also enhances Jackery's commitment to sustainability.



During the event, Jackery's Plus series, including the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus, 1000 Plus, 300 Plus and 100 Plus models, each designed to deliver unparalleled performance, innovation, and versatility at their range, have also been on display.

Jackery's showcase at CES 2024 exemplifies the brand's steadfast commitment to nurturing innovation, while also showcasing its impressive technical expertise. This further solidifies the brand's standing as a pioneer in the realm of portable, clean, and renewable energy solutions, consistently challenging limits and establishing new benchmarks.



About Jackery:

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a mission to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Jackery launched its first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed its first portable solar panels in 2018. Jackery has sold over 3 million units globally since 2018, and has been recognized by over 200 authorized media and organizations worldwide and received 58 prestigious international design awards. Jackery has fulfilled its social responsibility on a global scale and maintained long-term cooperation with global public welfare organizations such as WWF, NFF and IRC contributing its strength and value to boost global sustainable development and other public welfare.

