Console & Associates, P.C.: Electrostim Medical Services D/B/A/ EMSI Reports Data Breach Exposing Confidential Information Of 542,990 Consumers

MARLTON, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 542,000 consumers are being notified that their confidential information was compromised when an unauthorized party was able to access the computer systems of Electrostim Medical Services, Inc. ("EMSI").

The sensitive personal data of 542,990 consumers has been compromised . Now, victims' full names, addresses, email addresses and health information may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On December 28, 2023, EMSI filed a notice with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights describing a data breach affecting consumers nationwide. Electrostim Medical Services also posted a website notice describing the breach.

According to the notice, on May 13, 2023, EMSI detected suspicious activity within its computer network. In response, the company secured its IT network and commenced an investigation with the help of third-party data security specialists, ultimately confirming that an unauthorized party accessed confidential information stored on the company's network between April 27, 2023 and May 13, 2023.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:



Names,

Addresses,

Email addresses,

Phone numbers,

Diagnosis information,

Insurance information,

Subscriber numbers, and Order information.

If you receive a data breach notice from EMSI, you could now be at risk of identity theft-and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive an EMSI Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from EMSI should take steps to protect themselves.

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from EMSI may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500.

