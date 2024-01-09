Musician Ustad Rashid Khan Passes Away Aged 55

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan has passed away at the age of 55. His body would be held in Peerless Hospital in Kolkata until 6 p.m. His mortal remains will be taken to Peace Haven in Kolkata for the night and his final rituals will take place on January 10, 2024.

He was battling cancer and was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on November 22, 2023.



Ustad Rashid Khan was an Indian classical musician of the Hindustani music style. He belonged to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana and was the great-grandson of its founder, Inayat Hussain Khan. He was married to Soma Khan.

Ustad Rashid Khan's career

Rashid Khan presented his debut concert at the age of eleven, and the following year, 1978, he appeared at an ITC concert in Delhi. When Nissar Hussain Khan went to Calcutta's ITC Sangeet Research Academy (SRA) in April 1980, Rashid Khan who was then 14-year-old joined the academy. In 1994, he was recognized as a musician (a formal process) at the academy.

Ustad Rashid Khan's achievements

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi has said that Rashid Khan was the "assurance for the future of Indian vocal music" in a story given in numerous forms. In 2006, he was given both the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. In 2022, the Indian government awarded him the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, in the field of art.