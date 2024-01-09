Brainify.AI Showcases AI-Driven Psychiatry Platform At Biotech Showcasetm 2024: Pioneering Antidepressant Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mariam KhayretdinovaSAN FRANSCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mariam Khayretdinova, CEO & co-founder will be presenting Brainify at Biotech Showcase on Tuesday, January 09 2024 at 4:50PM PT Brainify, a leader in precision psychiatry, announces the completion of an investment round, setting a new benchmark in the field of enhancing clinical trial efficiency and predicting treatment responses. The company's groundbreaking platform, leveraging AI and ML, is designed to analyze EEG data, enabling the prediction of treatment outcomes before treatment begins.Brainify is revolutionizing antidepressant development by detecting specific biomarkers to determine which patients will benefit most from a drug. This approach is designed to enhance the effectiveness of treatments in clinical trials, significantly improving the clinical trials success rate and assisting pharmaceutical companies in developing personalized treatments for depression. Brainify is set to play a crucial role in the advancement of personalized psychiatric care. Brainify continues to lead in precision psychiatry, utilizing its state-of-the-art AI and ML technology.The investment will primarily support Brainify's R&D, driving further advancements in precision psychiatry. Investors are aligned in their mission to foster more objective and patient-focused developments in psychiatry. Joining the Merck Digital Sciences Studio cohort represents a major step forward for Brainify, offering new opportunities for collaboration and innovation.Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year in San Francisco during the course of one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.“We are delighted that Brainify will be joining us in San Francisco and presenting at Biotech Showcase this year,” said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton.“Biotech Showcase is a prime opportunity for life science entrepreneurs and investors to come together to discover the potential of innovative technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery.”About BrainifyBrainify ( ), a resident of J&J JLabs and Merck Digital Science Studio, is a groundbreaking company pioneering the shift toward precision psychiatry. Brainify leverages biological data through the innovative AI EEG biomarker platform. Brainify's transformative technology and cutting-edge tools are setting new standards in the psychiatric field, bridging the gap between clinical trials and effective treatments, thus catalyzing a new era of precision psychiatry.About Merck Digital Sciences StudioMerck Digital Sciences Studio (MDS Studio or MDSS) is a collaboration between Merck, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Northpond Ventures, McKesson Ventures, Microsoft for Startups, and the New Jersey Innovation Institute, a New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) subsidiary. The 10-month startup accelerator program, with direct investments from Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Northpond Ventures, and McKesson Ventures, empowers members and enables the generation of innovative digital technologies for drug discovery and development through hands-on mentorship, connection opportunities with industry-leading partners, and training in an active entrepreneurial setting. Through the accelerator program, these startups will have access to workshops, coaching, office space, and Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub resources, including up to $150,000 Azure Cloud computing credits.ABOUT BIOTECH SHOWCASEBiotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather at Biotech Showcase during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 16th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

