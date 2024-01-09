Azerbaijan, UAE Sign Documents On Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova
Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed four
documents on energy cooperation, Azernews reports.
The signed documents include the Memorandum of Understanding
between the Ministry of Investment of the United Arab Emirates and
the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on investment
cooperation on electricity transmission projects, the Framework
Agreement on Strategic Collaboration in further strengthening the
renewable and clean energy capacities of Azerbaijan and enabling
Green Energy Export Operations, the Calendar of Actions (roadmap)
for the construction of onshore solar and wind power plants with a
capacity of 1 GW, and the Strategic Partnership Agreement between
SOCAR and ADNOC.
The MoU envisages the creation of a framework for investment
cooperation in the energy sector, especially in electricity
transmission projects, the development of the network, and the
exchange of technical knowledge and experience. The strategic
cooperation document covers cooperation and investment
opportunities in new areas such as rooftop solar projects, green
hydrogen, green ammonia, synthetic methane, sustainable aviation
fuel production, and export of green energy, along with 2 GW solar
and 2 GW wind onshore projects and 6 GW offshore wind energy. The
Calendar of Actions (roadmap) for the construction of 1 GW of solar
and wind onshore projects to be installed in Azerbaijan reflects
the implementation measures of 2 solar and 1 wind energy project
for 2024–2027.
