beIN SPORTS Reveals Unrivalled Plans for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ with 16-Plus Hours of Live Daily Coverage Across Four Channels

(MENAFN- Bein) DOHA, QATAR – 9 January 2024: beIN SPORTS, the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has revealed its comprehensive coverage plans for this month’s AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™, which kicks off in Doha this Friday and runs until 10 February. beIN will have three brand new AFC Asian Cup channels that will be dedicated to Asia’s most iconic international tournament: beIN ASIAN CUP 1 and beIN ASIAN CUP 2 in Arabic, and beIN ASIAN CUP 3 in English, will broadcast every game live and exclusive with Arabic and English commentary respectively, and the biggest names in Asian Football joining the studio. Additionally, beIN SPORTS NEWS will offer 16-plus hours of live continuous daily coverage.



First held in 1956, the Asian Cup is the continent’s most prestigious football event and will feature 24 national teams. The month-long tournament is being held in Qatar – home of the reigning champions – for a record third time and represents the country’s first continental football competition since it hosted the greatest ever FIFA World Cup in late 2022.



With its headquarters in Doha, beIN enjoys unique access and an unrivalled presence across Qatar. beIN’s top-class coverage will feature every nation with particular focus on the 10 Arab nations participating: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, UAE, and hosts Qatar.



Daily Arabic language coverage on beIN ASIAN CUP 1 is live and continuous for 14 hours a day. Kicking off at 11:00 MECCA the daily morning show ‘Sport Morning’ will cover all the latest stories and activities taking place in the host nation, Qatar, followed by the ‘Countdown’ show, which is hosted from inside the stadium for the first match of each day.



Group stage matches kick off at 14:30, 17:30, and 20:30 MECCA, with every match broadcast live and exclusive on beIN’s dedicated AFC Asian Cup channels with bigger and better studio coverage than ever before.



Each evening, the last match studio will be immediately followed by ‘Sport Evening’, the nightly evening show at 23:30 MECCA. AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ is taking place at the same time as the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023™ and ‘Sport Evening’ is the evening studio that brings all the latest stories from host nations Qatar and the Ivory Coast.



In addition to live coverage of the tournament, beIN will broadcast over 41-plus hours of archive programming including previous finals, mini-matches and best goal compilations.



Led by more than 30 leading regional and international commentators, analysts, and presenters, as well as 17 on-the-ground reporters, coverage will include team training sessions and base camps, pre- and post-match press conferences, breaking news, and fan reaction. beIN, recipient of multiple global awards for its comprehensive coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, has raised the bar when it comes to broadcasting major sporting events and the Asian Cup is set to enjoy the same beIN experience.





