Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market Is Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of 6.4% By 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The veterinary dentistry instruments and equipment market will grow as more innovative tools and training simulators are developed

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment industry was valued at US$ 358.2 million in 2022. From 2023 to 2031, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4%, reaching US$ 615.3 million.

A growing number of technological advancements in the veterinary medical field, including non-invasive laser therapy, 3D imaging, and digital dentistry, may lead to more accurate and advanced dental instruments. In addition to improving diagnostic capabilities, these innovations could also improve treatment outcomes.

Veterinary dentistry may be focusing more on minimally invasive procedures. Patients can benefit from less invasive devices that promote better oral health and reduce discomfort. Telemedicine and remote monitoring may benefit veterinary dentistry by enabling at-home oral health monitoring. In this way, preventive care could be enhanced, and early intervention could be provided for dental problems.

Global Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market: Key Players

Veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market players are investing heavily in research & development to increase the range of their products. Portable dental units are also being introduced for veterinary clinics.



Patterson Companies Inc.

Henry Schein Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

iM3Vet Pty Ltd.

Dispomed Ltd.

Jorgen Kruuse A/S

TECHNIK TECHNOLOGY Ltd

MAI Animal Health

Dentalaire, International ACTEON Group

Key Developments

In August 2023 , Mahoning Valley Veterinary Centre opened its new facility in Mineral Ridge. Advanced services include laser therapy for companion animals, dental care, pulse wave therapy, dental surgery, ultrasound, and digital radiography.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Veterinarians are gaining a greater appreciation for dental lasers because they help minimize tissue damage while performing precise tissue ablation and cutting.

Veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment can be expanded through hand instruments.

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share.

Pets with periodontal diseases and the increased availability of veterinary dentistry services fuel market dynamics. Dental providers who do not follow traditional dental care practices increasingly use diode lasers for soft tissue procedures like gingivectomy and frenectomy.

Global Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market: Growth Drivers



Pet ownership worldwide is increasing, leading to an increased need for dental care from veterinarians. With pets considered an integral part of families, more people are investing in their overall well-being, which includes their dental health. Animal owners are becoming more aware of how important it is to maintain good oral health for their pets. Veterinarians often teach pet owners the importance of regular dental checks and how to use appropriate dental instruments.

Veterinary dentistry has been technologically advanced in recent years, leading to better and more sophisticated instruments and equipment. Consequently, advanced dental imaging and precision instruments for dental procedures are being developed in response to market demands for upgraded tools. Many pets suffer from dental problems, including periodontitis, gingivitis, and decay. As these conditions increase in prevalence, they generate a greater demand for equipment and services related to veterinary dentistry.

Regulatory bodies and animal welfare organizations may influence veterinary dentistry standards and practices. Animals' well-being may be ensured by implementing specific instruments and equipment in compliance with regulations and recommendations. In recent years, pet owners have shown to be more inclined to spend on veterinary care, which increases overall expenditures. Services such as dental care are also included. Investments like these support the veterinary dentistry instrument and equipment market. Pet insurance makes dental procedures, including veterinary care, more affordable for a wider audience. Dental instruments and equipment can be positively impacted by increasing financial support for veterinary services.

Global Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market: Regional Landscape



The number of pet owners in North America is high. Companion animals most commonly include dogs and cats. As pets become more prevalent, veterinary services, including dental care, become more prevalent. Animal health and well-being are important to pet owners in North America, so dental instruments are in high demand.

The region is developing a well-developed veterinary healthcare system, which is making pet owners appreciate animal dental health. In the veterinary field, pet owners are taught the importance of preventive dental care, which leads to a rise in the need for routine dental care instruments and equipment.

As a hub of technical innovation, North America also excels in veterinary medicine. In the veterinary dental industry, advancements in imaging, diagnostics, and treatment methods have resulted in a high demand for dental instruments and equipment.

Specific instruments and equipment may be adopted based on veterinary practices' regulatory guidelines and standards. High-quality veterinary dental care depends on compliance with regulatory requirements, influencing the supply of appropriate tools. Since pet insurance is so prevalent in North America, veterinary care, including dental procedures, has gotten cheaper. With pet insurance, dental care can be made more affordable by providing financial assistance.

Global Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market: Segmentation

By Equipment Type



Oral Examination Instrumentation

Periodontal Probes

Dental Explorers

Mouth Gags

Dental Mirrors

Periodontal Therapy Equipment & Instrumentation

Scaling Equipment

Hand Instruments

Powered Equipment

Polishing Equipment

Tooth Extraction Instruments & Equipment

Hand Instruments

Luxators

Elevators

Extraction Forceps

Root-tip Picks

Minnesota Retractors

Scalpel Blades

Others

Powered Equipment

Micromotor Units

Compressed air-driven Units

Burs

Ancillary Equipment

Magnifying Loupes Dentistry Tablets

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

