Javed Akhtar Affirms India's 'Immortal Soul'; Says Temporary Events Cannot Destroy True Spirit Of Hindustan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival witnessed a day filled with insightful discussions, masterclasses, and cinematic celebrations. Padma Bhushan Javed Akhtar, a legendary figure in the Indian film industry, delivered a profound message about the resilience of India's cultural spirit, while renowned director R. Balki conducted an engaging masterclass, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

In an exclusive interview on the festival's second day, Javed Akhtar emphasized the enduring nature of India's soul, stating, "The soul of India is immortal and any temporary turn of events cannot destroy it. A few elections and a handful of people cannot change the country's ancient culture, which is the true spirit of Hindustan."

Akhtar's insights reflected not just on the contemporary state of the nation but delved into the evolution of heroes in Indian cinema.

The veteran lyricist highlighted a significant shift in the portrayal of heroes from the sixties to the present day. He noted that the heroes of yesteryears emerged from humble backgrounds, such as taxi drivers, rickshaw pullers, laborers, or teachers, deeply connected to the political and social fabric of the nation. In contrast, today's heroes, often hailing from affluent families, tend to focus more on personal narratives, sidelining political and social themes.

Language, according to Akhtar, holds immense cultural significance. He expressed concern over decisions regarding languages being made by those who fail to understand their cultural importance, comparing the severance of people from their language to cutting the roots of a tree. Akhtar emphasized the intrinsic link between language, culture, and stories, urging the preservation of linguistic diversity.

Reflecting on his visit to the World Heritage Site of Ellora Caves, Akhtar marveled at the timeless sculptures, expressing regret for not visiting earlier. "I am deeply moved by watching the glorious sculptures of Ellora Caves. I feel so sorry and wonder why I didn't come to see it earlier. I can say for sure that people who created this mesmerizing piece of art made it out of passion and not for the sake of money. Generations after generations pursued this passion. We cannot even comprehend their commitment and dedication. However, if we can absorb even a thousandth of their passion and tenacity, we transform this nation into heaven," he said.

The festival also featured a Masterclass by R. Balki, the acclaimed director behind films like "Paa," "Chini Kam," "Ghumar," "Shamitabh," and "Padman." Moderated by Director Dyanesh Zoting, the Masterclass received an overwhelming response from aspiring filmmakers, enthusiasts, and film lovers. The day's events, including film screenings and engaging discussions, showcased the richness of Indian cinema and its profound impact on culture and society.

The festival, attended by luminaries such as Anubhav Sinha, Nandkishor Kagliwal, Dr. Vilas Sapkal, Ashok Rane, Chandrakant Kulkarni, and others, continues to be a platform that not only celebrates cinema but also facilitates meaningful conversations about the industry's past, present, and future.