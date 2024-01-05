Srimad Ramayana Takes Over KBC 15 Prime Time Slot; Here's Some Details About Cast List

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sony Entertainment Television has introduced "Shrimad Ramayan," replacing the iconic Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 in the primetime slot. Set to air on weekdays at 9 pm, the show has quickly garnered attention, especially with the upcoming inauguration of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

Let's delve into the talented cast set to portray the central characters in this rendition of the timeless tale:

1. Lord Ram - Sujay Reu: With an impressive track record in popular shows like Alaxmi: Hamari Super Bahu, Ram Milaayi Jodi, and Shashtri Sisters, Sujay Reu steps into the divine role of Lord Ram. Having previously played Bharat in a TV adaptation of Ramayan, Sujay expresses his excitement, stating, "This promo beautifully captures the profound love and mutual reverence that define the relationship between Sita and Ram, adding a new depth of emotion to the retelling of this ageless narrative."

2. Sita - Prachi Bansal: Portraying the central role of Sita is Prachi Bansal, who views this opportunity as a manifestation of destiny. In her statement, Prachi shares, "I feel like I have manifested this role for myself, and this is a part that only a few actors are fortunate enough to play in their lifetime." She acknowledges the challenge of bringing the well-known story to life while portraying the enduring love, steadfast loyalty, and unwavering faith that Ram and Sita are revered for.

3. Laxman - Basant Bhatt: Assuming the role of Laxman, the younger brother of Lord Ram, is TV actor Basant Bhatt. No stranger to portraying significant characters in shows based on Hindi epics, Basant has previously appeared in Suryaputra Karn, Vighnaharta Ganesha, RadhaKrishn, and Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki.

4. Ravan - Nirbhay Wadhwa: Renowned for his portrayal of Lord Hanuman in previous shows like Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and Karmaphal Daata Shani, Nirbhay Wadhwa now takes on the formidable character of Ravan in Shrimad Ramayan.

ALSO READ:

Bigg Boss 17 update: Mannara Chopra's intense hatred for Munawar Faruqui takes center stage; Read on

As the nation eagerly awaits the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, "Shrimad Ramayan" promises to captivate audiences with its retelling of the ageless saga, portraying the divine connection between Lord Ram and his devotees. The diverse experiences of the cast in depicting characters from epics add an extra layer of authenticity to this much-anticipated show.