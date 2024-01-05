US State Dept's Position On Religious Freedom In Azerbaijan Is Extremely Biased - Azerbaijan Diocese Of Russian Orthodox Church

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The position
stated by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on freedom of
religion in Azerbaijan is extremely biased, Archimandrite Alexis
Nikonorov, secretary of the Diocese of Baku, rector of the
Cathedral of the Holy Myrrh-Bearing Women told Trend .
"It is worth recalling that exactly two months ago the president
of a certain "International Christian Concern"Jeff King already
presented a report on "persecution of the year" on the air of the
American information channel Fox News, in which it was claimed that
Azerbaijan by the end of 2023 entered the top 10 countries 'on the
scale of persecution of Christians'," Archimandrite Nikonorov
said.
"It is clear to the intelligent reader that numerous Western,
predominantly American, human rights organizations do not have
sufficient bureaucracy and infrastructure to obtain their reliable
information on religious freedom in a given country and process it
through their analytical strategies. They rely on information
received from various, not always reliable, and often biased
sources and analysts, including the opposition. Such information,
of course, does not always honest positions of the informants. And
it is not surprising that these conclusions often have nothing to
do with reality," he added.
Archimandrite Alexis Nikonorov believes that anti-Azerbaijani
lobbyists interested in discrediting Azerbaijan and creating its
negative image in the eyes of international political and public
structures are behind the statements of the US Secretary of
State.
"Azerbaijan has accumulated a unique centuries-old experience of
peaceful coexistence and interaction, joint creative labor of
Muslim, Christian and Jewish population. It is a unique phenomenon
- there are practically no existing difficulties in Azerbaijan,
which in many states and societies hinder the development of
inter-religious dialog at the everyday level between ordinary
citizens," he explained.
Archimandrite emphasized that Azerbaijan pays special attention
to cultural diversity in society and acts as a guarantor of the
rights and freedoms of every citizen regardless of religious and
national affiliation.
"The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan enshrines a
provision on the equality of all citizens before the law regardless
of national, religious or language affiliation. At the same time,
the State fully supports non-Muslim communities in their statutory
activities, giving impetus to interreligious and multicultural
dialog, which has long proved to be exemplary throughout the world.
No secret that during the territorial conflict in the Karabakh
region that lasted for 30 years, there were forces that wanted to
give this confrontation a religious coloring," Archimandrite
Nikonorov said.
"But thanks to the wisdom of our people, the political will of
the religious leader of the Caucasian Muslims Sheikh ul-Islam
Allahshukur Pashazadeh, as well as the mediatory role of the
Russian Orthodox Church, all such attempts were completely stopped.
Azerbaijan's successes, full restoration of territorial integrity,
unity of society and other positive factors do not give rest to our
enemies who are interested in weakening the political position of
our country and its obvious leading role in the South Caucasus," he
added.
"They make attempts to portray Azerbaijan's success in the
de-occupation of its territory from Armenia as a confrontation
between Pan-Turkist forces and Christians. The fact that the
Christians mean exclusively the Armenian population of the Karabakh
region, displaced to the neighboring republic at the urgent call of
their political forces, which make money on the issue of
"refugees", is no secret. So the position voiced by Antony Blinken
looks extremely unconvincing and biased. I am confident that this
will not prevent Azerbaijan from moving forward, continuing to
strengthen its political and economic power with full consolidation
of public and civil institutions, being a model of inter-religious
and inter-ethnic relations," Archimandrite said.
On January 4, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced
that several countries, including Azerbaijan, have been added to a
"special watch list" in connection with religious freedom.
