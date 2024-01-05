Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd Signs 45 Crore Mou With Gujarat Government To Manufacture Medicated Confectionery Plant To Be Set Up

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, January 5, 2024 - The Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd has recently signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with The Government of Gujarat to set up a Medicated Confectionery manufacturing project at Sanand-GIDC, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Proposed Plant is WHO, GMP GLP & US FDA compliance standard.



The company is one of the top-rated pharmaceutical companies in India led by India's first Dentopreneur - Dr. Bharat Agravat and CEO - Dr Kartavya Agravat. The MoUs by both parties were signed online through the Investor Portal- IFP as an integral part of the upcoming 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit (VGGS-2024), that is scheduled to take place from January 11, 2024 to January 13, 2024.



The Medicated Confectionery plant by Dr. Agravat Healthcare Ltd has been reported to cost about ?45 crore. It is also reported that the company will be creating around more than 100 jobs for starters in the investment-heavy state and give Oral Cancer Prevention, Personal Care, and Overall Wellness a much needed boost in the country. The project to be set up will produce all of Dr. Agravat's proprietary innovative products, including oral care, personal care, and wellness products, such as medicate chewing gums, herbal candies, toothpastes, throat lozenges, OSMF Kit, Nutrition Gummies etc. The products will constitute Nutraceutical, Ayurvedic and other herbal ingredients, and will have curative properties producing long-lasting effects of a healthier body.



Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd, incorporate in 2008 founded by Dr Bharat Agravat, is a pioneer in the field of Painless Oral Care Patented treatment like Same Day Dental Implant Surgery perform without incision & Suture- Dentoimpladeck, Single visit root canal treatment-Endodeck, OSMF Mouth Opening DIY Kit, Quit Smoking & Gutkha Kit also Wellness in India, having helped prevent thousands from the clutches of Smoker & Gutkha chewer, Oral Submucous Fibrosis, Oral Cancer, and other oral afflictions. The company envisages itself as being the chief provider of not just top quality but also affordable healthcare products to the populace. The company, through its subsidiaries, already exports multiple products to various countries, Various E-commerce marketplace like Tata 1Mg, Netmeds, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Jio store and company Brand Store



Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd also puts forth a humble invitation to the public and esteemed guests to visit its Agravatï¿1⁄2s Experience Stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024, where they can experience a plethora of products never seen before at the same stall. They can sample the products, 'First use then trustï¿1⁄2 and provide their feedback, and even subscribe to any immediate offers on the table! Lucky visitors are also poised to receive a surprise gift from the company.



The details of the stall at the trade show are as follows:



Exhibition Venue Address: VIBRANT GUJARAT GLOBAL TRADE SHOW 2024

"Gate No. 03, Hall No. 5, Helipad Exhibition Centre, Sector 17, Gandhinagar, Gujarat - 382016".

Dates: 9th to 13th January, 2024

Exhibition Timings: For Delegates & Visitors: 10:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m.

Google Map :



About

Blending ancient wisdom with modern innovation, Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd crafts oral care, personal, and beauty products for a toxin and cruelty free journey. Here, one can explore Ayurveda-inspired solutions for cancer care, daily wellness, and beyond. The company is all about purpose-driven products, meticulously made to make people healthier and happier.



Contact

Address - Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd., Shop 9, Takshashila Apartment, Thaltej ï¿1⁄2 Shilaj Rd, Thaltej, Off Sindhu Bhavan Road, Near Baghban party plot, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059



Website -

Company Brand Store

OSMF Mouth Opening DIY Kit :

Quit Smoking Gutkha Together :

CMD :



###



User :- Phillip Fleck

Email :...

Url :-