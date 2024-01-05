Rajkumar Hirani To Make OTT Debut With '12Th Fail' Actor Vikrant Massey? Here's What The Director Shared

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rajkumar Hirani, the celebrated Bollywood director known for his string of successful films, has officially confirmed his foray into the world of OTT platforms. The director, who recently tasted success with the release of "Dunki," revealed that his debut OTT project will feature Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

Addressing the speculation surrounding his digital debut, Hirani stated,“I'm doing an OTT show, which we actually start shooting this month. I'm a showrunner for that, I'm not directing it. It's a show for Hotstar (Disney+ Hotstar) and Vikrant Massey is playing a role in it."

Elaborating on the project, Hirani expressed his contentment with the script and the overall direction of the show.“It's something I'm very happy about with the script and the way it has panned out. On this show, I'm really involved and it's in my own space,” he added.

When questioned about the much-anticipated third installment of the iconic "Munna Bhai" series, Hirani emphasized his commitment to quality. He shared that despite having multiple scripts titled "Munna Bhai Chale America," "Munna Bhai BA LLB," and "Munna Bhai Chal Basse," none of them has reached the desired level of excellence. Hirani stressed that while he is aware of the financial success such a movie would bring, he refuses to embark on the project unless he has a script that truly stands out.

Rajkumar Hirani's recent directorial venture, "Dunki," featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, explores the concept of illegal immigration. The film, released on December 21, has garnered positive critical acclaim and emerged as a commercial hit.

Vikrant Massey, the lead actor in Hirani's upcoming OTT venture, has been receiving accolades for his performance in "12th Fail," a drama film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film narrates the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who rises from poverty to become an IPS officer. "12th Fail" has proven to be both a critical and commercial success.

Massey's busy schedule also includes projects like "Yaar Jigri" with Sunny Singh, "Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba" with Taapsee Pannu (a sequel to their film "Haseen Dilruba"), and a yet-to-be-titled romantic film with Raashii Khanna.