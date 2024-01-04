Deepika Padukone Net Worth: From Assets, Start-Ups, Income & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone's jaw-dropping net worth: Know how much Bollywood's busiest actress, Deepika, earns in a month and how much is her annual income and more

Deepika Padukone makes much money from brand endorsements and other initiatives besides movies. 82°E is her beauty line.

Deepika Padukone

was the sole actress on the 2023 highest-tax-paying list. She ranks second among Indian women celebs.



The total net worth of Deepika Padukone is approximately Rs 500 crore. The actress charges Rs 30 crores for a movie role.

Deepika Padukone's

monthly income is Rs 3 crore, while she earns Rs40 crore annually.

Her brand endorsements also bring her a lot of money. Pathaan actresses demand Rs 8 crore for each sponsorship. Deepika Padukone's net worth rose 40% in three years.

Deepika and Jigar Shah launched 82°E in Nov 2022. 82°E earned approx Rs100 crore in annual revenue rate (ARR) in the first six to eight months of its launch.

In 2013, Deepika bought a house in Prabhadevi worth Rs 16 crore. Deepika and Ranveer also spent USD 154 million (INR 119 crore) to buy their home in Bandra.

The quadruplex is 11,266 sq ft and has a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace and is situated next to Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat.



The couple lives in a 5BHK apartment in Beaumonde Towers in Worli which cost the couple Rs 40 crore. The couple also purchased a bungalow in Alibagh worth Rs crore.

Deepika owns several luxury cars, including brands like Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, and BMW. She owns a Mercedes Maybach S500 worth Rs 1.67 crore.

She has a pair of luxurious Audi cars, including the Audi A8 and the Audi Q7. The cars are priced at Rs 1.57 crore and Rs 93.35 lakh, respectively. .

