Inside The Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony Invite (PHOTOS)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The fervour surrounding the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 reaches new heights as the intricately designed invitation cards, reflecting the grandeur of the temple, are being delivered to over 7,000 distinguished guests. The event, known as 'Pran Pratishtha,' will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a star-studded guest list, including cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, and industrial magnates Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, according to official sources from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.







The invitation cards, available in both Hindi and English, not only feature an imposing image of the temple but also showcase a depiction of a young Lord Ram. Alongside the large-size cards, guests will receive a booklet containing brief profiles of key individuals involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, commemorating their contributions.

Each invitation set includes the main invitation card, the "Pran Pratishtha" program card, and a booklet detailing the journey of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The main invitation card's cover features a silhouetted image of the upcoming Ram temple, labeled 'Shree Ram Dham' and 'Ayodhya,' with the phrase "Invitation Extraordinaire" or "Apoorva Anadik Nimantran" (Hindi) adding an exclusive touch. The program card, carrying a silhouetted image of the temple, describes the event as "Ceremony Special" or "Karyakram Vishesh" (in Hindi), mentioning the auspicious timing of the "Pran Pratishtha" at 12:20 pm on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Inside the ceremony card, details confirm the consecration in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and temple trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. Notable actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, known for their roles in the TV serial "Ramayan," are also on the guest list.







The trust has extended invitations to 4,000 seers from across the country, and General Secretary Champat Rai stated that family members of the 50 karsevaks who lost their lives during the Ram temple movement have been invited. Invitations have also been sent to judges, scientists, writers, and poets.

The main invitation card's interior unfolds with images of the temple and a graphic depiction of "Baalrup Prabhu Ram," showcasing the deity in a youthful avatar. Details of the ceremony and the struggles faced during the temple's construction are outlined in subsequent pages.

The accompanying booklet, featuring profiles of those involved in the Ram temple movement, includes artistic portraits of key figures such as seer Devraha Baba Ji Maharaj, Mahant Abhiram Das, Paramhans Ramchandradas, KK Nayar, Thakur Gurudutt Singh, and Ashok Singhal.







As anticipation builds for the historic event, details about the Ram temple complex, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, are reiterated. The temple will stand at 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height, featuring 20-foot-high floors with a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates. Champat Rai had emphasized these details in an earlier statement. The consecration ceremony marks a pivotal moment in the culmination of efforts to build the revered Ram temple in Ayodhya.