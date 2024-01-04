FOG Software Group Acquires Comparatio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FOG Software Group announces it has completed the acquisition of Minnesota-based Comparatio, a leader in EDI solutions for the supply chain.

Comparatio will operate as an independent business within FOG Software Group as part of its Manufacturing and Logistics Portfolio. Mr. Jan Poehland, former owner and CEO, will continue to lead the company in developing and enhancing Comparatio's suite of software solutions.

“Comparatio's team and its EDI solutions bring market-leading expertise and state-of-the-art functionality to our portfolio," said Mike Mullane, EVP Warehousing Solutions at FOG Software Group.“The integration of Comparatio's tools with our existing supply chain software will significantly enhance our offerings within the warehousing and logistics sector, positioning us for greater market penetration and further operational excellence.”

“This acquisition by FOG Software Group underscores our commitment to the continued enhancement and growth of Comparatio's software solutions,” said Poehland. "The strong support and resources that FOG brings, coupled with its deep expertise in supply chain and logistics, ensure a bright future for Comparatio's customers, employees, and partners.”

FOG Software Group

Rosemont, IL-based FOG Software Group is a division of Toronto-based Vela Software that acquires, manages, and builds software companies in a variety of vertical markets. Acquired companies are held forever and strengthen their industry leadership positions via organic initiatives, enhanced operations, and additional acquisitions. Learn more at fogsoftwaregroup .

Comparatio

Headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Comparatio is a software company focused on helping customers increase business efficiency by providing scalable Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) systems. Learn more at comparatio .



