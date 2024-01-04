Devour Powers Up With Tech Veterans Tim Chapel And Erich Nachbar, Targeting Gen Z's Digital Dining Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Devour is blending gaming, entertainment, and deliciousness into a platform that unlocks millions of Gen Z fans!

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Devour , the trailblazing platform transforming the digital dining experience, is excited to announce the addition of two new members to its executive team: Tim Chapel as Chief Experience Officer and Erich Nachbar as Chief Technology Officer. These appointments mark a significant step in Devour's mission to integrate food ordering seamlessly into the gaming and streaming worlds, particularly catering to the Gen Z audience.Shelly Rupel, CEO of Devour, expressed her enthusiasm regarding the new members of the team: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Tim Chapel and Erich Nachbar to the Devour family. Their exceptional backgrounds and visionary approach to technology, team building, and user experience are perfectly aligned with our mission at Devour. Tim and Erich bring a high level of experience architecting high-performing technology teams and systems. With their leadership, we're poised to redefine how digital natives interact with food, making every online experience an opportunity for an innovative and delicious dining adventure."Tim Chapel, a passionate serial entrepreneur with a rich history as Chief Product Officer at Guardian Firewall and Prism, brings a unique blend of engineering, design, and startup experience to Devour. "We use cutting-edge technologies like Web3 and AI to enhance the connection between restaurants and their patrons, creating enriching and transformative experiences that resonate with Gen Z," said Chapel. "I'm excited to be part of a team that's building something truly great together."Erich Nachbar, known for his entrepreneurial spirit and former roles as a technical lead at The Moonshot Factory and a software engineering manager at Google, will be driving forward Devour's technological frontiers. Nachbar's expertise in software engineering and innovative technology solutions will be instrumental in advancing Devour's platform and the DevourGO consumer-facing food ordering application, which targets over 200 million U.S. gamers, offering a blend of entertainment and convenience.Devour is more than just a food ordering app ; it's an innovative ecosystem where games, entertainment, and food converge. The platform not only connects restaurant brands with a vibrant, tech-savvy audience but also pioneers in food ordering by heralding a new era of digital interaction and dining.For more information about Devour and its latest initiatives, please visit .

