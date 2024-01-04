Watsoo's Prithvi AIS-140 Is Arising As A Consistent Device For Improving Fleet Intelligence And Road Security In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurgaon, India - Jan. 04, 2023 - Watsoo's Prithvi 140 device has been successfully deployed in 18+ Indian states and union territories. Additionally, they are engaged in most of the state mining projects. Therefore, we can say that Watsoo's device is gaining popularity for making fleet movements smarter.



How is AIS-140 GPS Contributing to making Public Transport Safer?



Fleet managers can optimise routes by utilising features like Geo-fencing on Watsoo's Prithvi AIS-140 GPS. With this information, they can choose the routes that will result in a delivery that is hassle-free and efficient.



What were the reasons for Watsoo to come up with the AIS-140 GPS Device?



For safe and organised public transport, the government has made AIS-140 GPS mandatory. Thus, to help fulfil government initiatives, Watsoo has come up with its own Prithvi AIS-140.



Here are some points to understand the company's vision for introducing Prithvi AIS-140:



Passenger Safety Takes the Forefront



The foremost rationale behind the implementation of AIS-140 is to enhance passenger safety on public transportation. Real-time tracking and monitoring capabilities enable authorities to swiftly respond to emergencies.



Empowering Women's Safety



The AIS-140 plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety of female passengers. Instances of harassment and security concerns are addressed effectively through the tracking system.



Efficient Fleet Management



Beyond safety concerns, the mandate for AIS-140 is driven by the need for efficient fleet management.



Preventing Vehicle Theft and Unauthorised Use



The inclusion of features such as immobilisation in the AIS-140 GPS acts as a deterrent to vehicle theft. Authorities can remotely activate these features, preventing unauthorised use and safeguarding public assets.



Supriya Chikkara, CEO of Watsoo IoT, stated that she has shared her objective for introducing the Prithvi AIS-140 GPS. She said, "In the past, Watsoo Express has established a solid reputation for on-time and secure delivery. However, it is now necessary for our organisation to expedite and improve delivery safety, as well as make Indian roads safer. As a result, we have entered a new IoT vertical. As India's transportation landscape evolves, IoT devices emerge as a transformative force, paving the way for a safer, more advanced, and well-managed public transportation ecosystem.

