JAF Dispatches Medical Evacuation Plane For Jordanian Family In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF),

under Royal directives, dispatched a medical evacuation plane belonging to the Royal Air Force to aid a Jordanian family involved in a car accident in Saudi Arabia.

Royal Air Force Medical Services Commander Motaz Momani stated that four members of a Jordanian family were evacuated via a plane equipped with a specialised medical team, with one in critical condition, while the others are in moderate condition, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The family expressed gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah, and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, praising the efforts of the JAF.