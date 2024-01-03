Duck Creek Technologies Elevates Claims Management With CAMCOM Partnership: Revolutionizing Visual Inspections In The Asia-Pacific Insurance Landscape

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUMBAI, India, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announces its new partnership with CAMCOM, an industry-agnostic AI-powered platform for visual inspections. Through this collaboration, CAMCOM aims to enhance Duck Creek Claims' capabilities in optimizing and streamlining the vehicle inspection process.



The collaboration between CAMCOM and Duck Creek creates a powerful synergy in visual inspection and insurance claims management. CAMCOM introduces its AI technology to identify and assess damages on various vehicle parts for Duck Creek Claims customers in APAC (Asia-Pacific). The CAMCOM AI Damage Assessment and Cost Estimation Integration is designed to identify motor vehicles, discern their make and model, analyze individual visible parts, and accurately evaluate damages. The results include preliminary recommendations for a course of action, whether it involves repairs or replacements, accompanied by detailed cost estimations. This integration empowers a more efficient and practical approach to vehicle inspection within the insurance claims ecosystem.

“Duck Creek is committed to ensuring our technology platform provides an exceptional customer experience and simplifies insurance for all,” said Sudeep Chatterjee, Country Commercial Director, India, Duck Creek Technologies.“I am excited that our strategic partnership with CAMCOM is geared towards enabling modern, efficient, and dependable technology solutions where customers can feel secure with a seamless claims experience.”

“We are delighted that our strategic partnership with Duck Creek Technologies will allow our AI-powered solutions to create a paradigm shift in digital-based claim services. The partnership will help reinforce Duck Creek's commitment to its customer-first approach by enhancing the digital experiences for claim settlements and provides a high value to the customers through complete transparency,” said Uma Mahesh, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of CAMCOM.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter .

About CamCom

CamCom is an award-winning, industry-agnostic Computer Vision (CV) platform for defect/damage assessment and identification of anomalies on all surfaces comprised of metal, plastic, or glass. We are pioneers in leveraging CV and associated technologies in the visual inspection process. In production with leading players in the automotive ecosystem, the platform provides solutions which create visual audit trails of vehicles from end-of-line to end-of-life. The CamCom Artificial Intelligence solutions increase efficiency, prevent defective seepage, and offer non-linear scalability. For more information, please visit:

