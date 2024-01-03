Iraq Earns $8.3Bn From Oil Exports In December

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil export figures for December:
Total exports of crude oil: 108,056,590 barrels. Revenues from crude oil exports: $8.316 billion. Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 107,592,532 barrels of crude oil exports. Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended . Oil exports to Jordan by truck were 464,058 barrels. While not explicitly stated, this implies that there were no exports from Qayyarah . Average daily crude oil exports: 3.486 milllion barrels pre day, slightly up from the 3.432 million bpd in November . Average price per barrel: $76.96.
November's export figures can be viewed here.
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
