Netgate Announces New Appliance: 4200 With Pfsense Plus Software

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are excited to launch the Netgate 4200, a major leap forward in performance and security for small and medium businesses.” - Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEOAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Netgate ®, a leader in secure networking solutions, today announced its newest secure networking appliance, the Netgate 4200 with pfSense® Plus software . The Netgate 4200 is the ideal network solution for small and medium businesses, offering an excellent price-to-performance ratio, flexible connectivity, advanced security features, high-performance VPN, and more.



Powered by the robust 4-core Intel® Atom® C1110 CPU, the Netgate 4200's benchmark results show routing, firewall, and IPsec VPN speeds that are up to three times faster than its predecessor, the popular Netgate 4100.



The 4200 comes with industry-leading pfSense Plus software, reflecting more than 19 years of technical expertise, with a global user base of over a million active users. It ensures the safety and security of business networks through features such as a professional-grade firewall, attack prevention, content filtering, and multiple WAN connections (with load balancing and failover).



Here are some additional details:

▪️ Flexible Connectivity: Flexible, high-bandwidth connectivity to deliver business value today. Four unswitched 2.5 Gb Ethernet WAN/LAN ports can keep a small to medium business running fast without the need for fiber infrastructure.

▪️ High-performance VPN: The 4200 delivers fast and secure VPN, whether it's site-to-site with cloud providers between branch offices, or remote for off-site workers. It supports IPsec, OpenVPN®, and WireGuard® protocols, with enough processing power to provide outstanding performance.

▪️ Technical Support Included: Netgate technical experts are available 24/7/365 to assist with complimentary TAC Lite“zero to ping” assistance. TAC Pro and TAC Enterprise subscription support, with enhanced SLAs, are available for an additional fee. Assistance is also available from the Netgate forum and the vast library of pfSense Plus documentation and recipes on the Netgate website.



The Netgate 4200 is attractively priced at $549 and is now available for order. For more information, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100 or ..., or visit our store .



"We are excited to launch the Netgate 4200, a major leap forward in performance and security for small and medium businesses. Outperforming the Netgate 4100, it offers advanced security features, powerful VPN, and high-bandwidth connectivity. Our 24/7 technical support ensures our customers are always connected and protected," said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.



About pfSense Plus Software

The world's leading open-source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution for network edge and cloud secure networking, pfSense Plus software is the world's most trusted firewall. The software has garnered the respect and adoration of users worldwide - with over seven million installations. pfSense Plus software is made possible by open-source technology and made into a robust, reliable, dependable product by Netgate.



About Netgate

Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense® products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world's leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company's open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.

Esther Cheng

Netgate

+1 512-646-4100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other