Eileen Cafferty Celebrated By Future Electronics For Reaching 35Th Milestone Service Anniversary

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recognizes Eileen Cafferty for her hard work and dedication on her 35th milestone service anniversary.



"I was born and raised in New York," says Eileen. "I attended the State University of New York and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. After graduation, I decided to move out to California in 1988 and it was then that I joined the Future Electronics team."



Eileen began her career as a credit analyst but moved into sales two years after joining the company. She has remained in sales and is currently an Inside Sales Representative. "Both my parents were in sales, so this might indeed prove that apples do not fall far from the tree!" she says.



"In the many years I have worked with Eileen, I have found her to have the most professional and positive attitude every day. Eileen has sound business judgment and excellent decision-making skills. She is a great team player and her customers both internally and externally recognize her expertise. She always supports her customers and fellow team members to the best of her ability. Eileenï¿1⁄2s dedication has earned her a high level of respect within our industry with all of Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 suppliers and representatives. She is truly a valuable asset to the company!ï¿1⁄2 states Lynne Darang, Eileenï¿1⁄2s manager.



In her spare time, Eileen is a member of a local bocce ball league. She enjoys taking day trips around California with her husband, to places such as Monterey and Carmel. ï¿1⁄2Iï¿1⁄2m an avid fan of the Golden State Warriors and the San Francisco Giants, but the New York Yankees will always be my number one team!ï¿1⁄2 says Eileen.



Of her 35 years with Future Electronics, Eileen says: ï¿1⁄2I am grateful to my coworkers, suppliers, supplier representatives, and the customers who have helped in making this such an amazing journey.ï¿1⁄2



Future Electronics is proud to have been Eileenï¿1⁄2s employer of choice for 35 years. The company believes its employees are its greatest assets, and thanks Eileen for her commitment.



