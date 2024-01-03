Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company and e& Sign Landmark Deal To Spur Electric Movement, Bringing 100 BYD Electric Vehicles To UAE Roads

(MENAFN- JunkSet) Dubai, 03 January 2023 – Setting a new precedent in the UAE’s journey towards net-zero emissions, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company and e& signed a partnership to deploy a fleet of one hundred BYD electric vehicles in the UAE. The pivotal collaboration between two of the UAE’s leading entities represents the strong commitment of both companies and a concrete step to transitioning towards green mobility. The announcement was made during a signing ceremony between Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company and Obaid Bokisha, Group Chief Operations Officer, e&.

The event also marked the handover of the 100 BYD ATTO 3 vehicles which will be integrated into e&’s fleet, a strategic move that aligns with its commitment towards zero carbon emissions by gradually replacing light vehicles with electric vehicles (EVs) in phased approach.

Selected for its superior performance and range, the world’s leading new energy vehicle manufacturer BYD ATTO 3 is the ideal choice for e&'s diverse operational needs. With powerful electric motors and impressive acceleration, complemented by a substantial range of 420 kM on a single charge (combined WLTP), these vehicles are designed to meet the dynamic requirements of e&'s business activities and will play a pivotal role in its operations in the UAE.

This follows e&'s recent announcement at COP28, where it committed to achieving zero carbon emissions across its own operations in UAE, covering Scope 1 and 2, by 2030, embarking on a decisive journey towards environmental sustainability.

Incorporating these fully electric BYD models into its fleet allows e& to significantly lower its carbon footprint and contribute to improved air quality, particularly in urban areas.

“Joining forces with e& is a major triumph in our quest to steer greener mobility in the country. Our commitment is not just to provide electric vehicles but to be a catalyst in the transformation of mobility in the UAE,” said Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company. “The BYD ATTO 3, with its advanced features and eco-friendly design, is a testament to our dedication to innovation and sustainability.”

Obaid Bokisha, Chief Operations Officer, e&, added, “e& is committed to environmentally friendly transport and reducing its carbon footprint. Our initiative to replace all light vehicles with electric vehicles demonstrates our commitment to addressing climate change and embracing cleaner, greener technologies. This collaboration with Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company to integrate one hundred BYD ATTO 3 electric vehicles into our fleet is a significant step in our sustainability journey.

This strategic partnership strongly aligns with Al-Futtaim Group's ambitious commitment to environmental stewardship. The group has made a pledge that by 2030 at least 50% of its total vehicle sales in the UAE will come from new energy vehicles, encompassing both electric and hybrid models. Moreover, Al-Futtaim is dedicated to advancing the infrastructure for sustainable transportation in the UAE by installing 10% of the UAE's electric vehicle charging stations within the same timeframe.

This pledge and partnership both represent a tangible leap towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions in the UAE by the year 2050. e& and Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company’s collaboration is a significant milestone in the move towards electrification and promoting green mobility across the region, setting a precedent for corporate responsibility and ecological consciousness in the post-COP28 era.







