IHC Announce The Formation Of 2Pointzero A Next Generation Holding Company

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan:“Embracing the future with open arms, with commitment to developing solutions that redefine industries. Our vision transcends boundaries, and our mission is to build sustainable ecosystems that empower communities, cultivate technological excellence, and ensure financial resilience.”

IHC Board greenlights to initiate the transfer of 2PointZero to IHC, uniting several dynamic companies under a Pioneering Holding Company.

2PointZero is powered by an 'Impressive Portfolio' of industry leaders, creating a Holding Company with assets expected to reach beyond AED 100 billion.

2PointZero embodies innovation across multiple sectors, including Financial Services, Investment Banking, Technology & AI, Mining & Resource Management, and Digital & Crypto Ecosystems.

Abu Dhabi,: Today, the globally diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, International Holding Company (ADX: IHC), announced a landmark move. The IHC Board approved the initiation of the transfer of 2PointZero, a next generation Holding Company comprising several diverse and dynamic companies, to IHC. Spanning multiple sectors, business combinations of entities under common control, have been combined to form 2PointZero, boasting an impressive asset size expected to exceed AED 100 billion (transfer will be completed after obtaining all regulatory approvals).

IHC Chairman, Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan said:“Today, we are proud to announce the formation of 2PointZero, a next generation holding company that stands at the forefront of pioneering advancements across multiple sectors. Embracing the future with open arms, 2PointZero is committed to having a transformative impact globally. Our dedication to Technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is evident in our commitment to developing solutions that redefine industries such as Financial Services, Investment Banking, and Resource Management. Our vision transcends boundaries, and our mission is to build sustainable ecosystems that empower communities, cultivate technological excellence, and ensure financial resilience.”

A New Era of Diversified Excellence:

2PointZero is more than a Holding Company; it embodies a vision of progress across a variety of industry verticals including Private Equity and Alternative Investments, Venture Capital Operations, Credit/Asset Management, Financial Services (including Micro Financing and Insurance) Investment Banking, Securities Brokerage and Research, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Technology, Mineral and Resource Management, Digital and Cryptocurrency Ecosystems and Mobility.

A Visionary Future:

“2PointZero's collective strength lies in its diversity, shared vision, and unwavering commitment to progress. Its thriving ecosystem of industry leaders is interconnected, each contributing unique value and drawing strength from their collective purpose,” said Syed Basar Shueb, IHC's Chief Executive Officer.“By harnessing our expertise and acumen across these industry verticals and operating at an unprecedented scale, 2PointZero is poised to create a transformative impact on the world.”

A Snapshot of the Constituent Companies includes:



Chimera Investments, established in 2007, is an Abu Dhabi-based private investment firm that boasts significant global influence and acumen. It manages a diverse portfolio of equities and seeks value-creation opportunities in line with its investment philosophy. As part of the Royal Group, Chimera contributes to a conglomerate with over 60 entities across various industries, employing 20,000 people. In 2023, Chimera launched ChimHaeres Investment Holding with Haeres Capital, acquired Vionnet, and sponsored and anchored ADC Acquisition Corporation, the first regional SPAC. The firm reported a net profit of AED 1.4 billion and assets of AED 20.1 billion for FY22. Chimera also oversees subsidiaries Lunate and Beltone.

Lunate, (pending regulatory approvals), is a major independent global alternative investment manager, managing of over AED 400 billion in assets. Majority-owned by Chimera, it primarily invests in private markets, including Buyouts, Growth Equity, Venture Capital, Private Credit, and Real Assets, with selective investments in Public Equities and Credit. Lunate aims to be a leading private markets solutions provider, targeting institutional investors, pension funds, and family offices, with a focus on generating superior risk-adjusted returns. Recently, Lunate launched ALTÉRRA at COP28, the world's largest private climate investment vehicle, aiming to steer private finance towards climate action and promote a more equitable climate finance system.

Beltone Holding (EGX: BTFH) (pending regulatory approvals) is one of the fastest growing financial services providers in Egypt and the MENA region. The Company offers a diverse range of services:

Investment Banking, Asset Management, Securities Brokerage and Research;

Direct Investments, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Leasing, Factoring, Consumer Finance, Mortgage and Microfinance; and Other Ventures: Data Science and Analytics, Academy, Digital Factory and Real Estate

The Company is driven by a vision to redefine the financial ecosystem by capitalizing on global expertise, knowledge, disruptive and value-accretive solutions for clients. Recently, Beltone raised EGP10 billion in the largest capital increase in the history of the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX), increasing its paid-in capital from EGP926 billion to EGP10.9 billion. Beltone is one of the most actively traded and most liquid stocks on EGX.



International Resources Holding (IRH), headquartered in Abu Dhabi, specializes in unlocking the mineral value chain with a strategic focus on energy transition minerals and key resources such as Copper, Cobalt, Nickel, Lithium, 3T (Tin, Tantalum & Tungsten), Manganese, and Graphite. IRH plays a pivotal role in advancing in-country value addition across Africa and beyond, building ecosystems through strategic collaborations, and improving infrastructure and living standards. Recently, IRH signed a $1.1 billion investment agreement for a 51% stake in Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines and partnered with Jubilee Metals to recover copper from waste in Zambia. The company has over 20 assets under negotiation and more than 22,000 square kilometres under exploration in various countries.

Sagasse Investments is a dynamic investment company operating as a specialized purpose vehicle, dedicated to strategic investments in select companies. With a primary focus on the Middle East, Sagasse is positioned as a key player in the region's economic landscape while maintaining flexibility to explore opportunities in diverse global markets. Beyond its core investment portfolio, the company engages directly in equities, cash instruments, and premium cash and debt securities, demonstrating a commitment to a well-rounded investment approach. For the fiscal year 2023, the company reported total assets of AED 8 billion and book equity exceeding AED 8 billion, underscoring Sagasse's financial strength and its ability to generate value for its stakeholders. Citadel Technologies, is a leading player in the cryptocurrency mining industry and operates a state-of-the-art crypto mining facility in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The company specializes in Bitcoin extraction and is committed to sustainable and efficient mining practices. Citadel's strategic location in the UAE allows it to leverage the region's advanced infrastructure. In FY22, Citadel reported a revenue of AED100 million and an asset size of AED2.7 billion. IHC recently acquired a 10% stake in Phoenix Group, which manages the 'Citadel Project'. Citadel's facility is recognized as the Middle East's largest crypto-mining facility.