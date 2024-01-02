Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Vignette Collection, Introduces True Hospitality To The Vibrant Fringe Of The Palm Jumeirah

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

IHG Hotels & Resorts marks Middle East debut of Vignette Collection brand with Dubai opening last summer. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Vignette Collection, invites guests to a hidden haven for luxury and personalized reconnection on Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah boasting breathtaking vistas of the ocean, Dubai's skyline, and beyond. Introduced by , Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort is the region's first Vignette Collection brand and the first luxury beach resort of IHG in the UAE.

Presenting 132 meticulously crafted rooms and suites, Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort is the sixth property to join IHG Hotels & Resorts' first collection brand with ambitions to reach 100 properties in 10 years.

Situated on Palm Jumeirah's Western Crescent, the resort draws inspiration from the moon's eighth phase, fusing contemporary design with Middle Eastern elegance, and paying homage to the Art Deco and fashion of Miami Beach.

Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort exclusive features include private beach access, captivating infinity pools, expansive terraces, private cabanas, a vibrant kids club, a basketball court, water sports, events centre, and a state-of-the-art fitness centre.

Indulgence extends to the culinary realm, with ENVY, Fluid Beach Club, and Mimo Café offering a gastronomic journey inspired by local nuances, Middle Eastern and international flavours, and innovative dining options such as sharing platters and dairy-free alternatives.

Mohamed El Akkad, Acting General Manager said:“We're thrilled to introduce Th8 Palm Dubai, the exquisite addition to the Vignette Collection and the epitome of luxury on the illustrious Palm Jumeirah, to the next generation of luxury travelers who are seeking discovery and purpose. Blending substance and style, the resort is set to usher in a new era of holistic hospitality that will shape the way guests experience travel in line with Vignette Collection's unique approach to provide authentic, experiential, and considerate hotel stays.”

Central to Vignette Collection is the balance of individuality and belonging. A family of like-minded hotels, each Vignette Collection property is unique in its design yet unified by the brand's collective vision to offer a genuine travel experience.

Means For Good initiatives weaved throughout all Vignette Collection properties represent each hotel's commitment to responsibility, community engagement, and local culture. As part of their commitment to tailoring initiatives to suit the unique character of each hotel, they partner with non-profit organizations to contribute positively to the local ecosystem.

Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Vignette Collection, places special emphasis on fostering creativity through its 'encounter with art' programme. Year-round partnerships with local artists provide a platform for emerging creatives. Live paintings, art exhibitions, and sculpture installations transform areas of the resort throughout the year to enrich each guest's experience whilst underscoring the resort's commitment to culture.

Memorable Rituals – bespoke to each Vignette Collection property – connect guests to the hotel's unique identity, locality, and cultural landscape. TH8 Palm Mocktail Ritual, a daily delight at Envy Bar from 7 to 8 PM. Guests can immerse themselves in a tropical oasis as talented mixologists craft refreshing palm-themed mocktails. This daily gathering is the perfect way for guests to unwind and savour unique, alcohol-free concoctions in a relaxed, elegant setting at Envy Bar.

Moongazing is another ritual offered to the guests on request where they can watch the planet from an observation deck curated at the beach side of the resort, as the moon passes through its phases during the guest's stay.

Best-in-class loyalty programme, IHG One Rewards, provides guests of Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Vignette Collection and the wider IHG portfolio with more ways to earn than ever before, including richer benefits tailored to their needs, all powered by leading technology on its new mobile app.

Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Vignette Collection is one of three openings for the brand this year in the Middle East. The current Vignette Collection portfolio includes Yours Truly DC, Vignette Collection in the U.S., Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley, Vignette Collection in Australia, Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok, Vignette Collection in Thailand, Casa da Companhia, Vignette Collection and Convent Square Hotel Lisbon, Vignette Collection in Portugal with 12 hotels in the pipeline, and more than 100 properties globally anticipated to join over the next 10 years.*