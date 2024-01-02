Brazilian Company Aims To Sell Platform To Arabs

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Established in 2016, Deep Seed Solutions, a Brazilian company that develops a platform to assess the economic viability of oil fields, is talking to potential clients in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The company's first contact with the Arabs occurred during the 2023 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC).

“In early October 2023, we contacted the first Arab companies, such as Saudi Aramco,” said the Deep Seed Solutions Global Sales manager, Maria Luísa P. de Abreu (pictured above, with CEO Leandro Basílio and strategic consultant for Environment, Health and Safety, Ashraf Zeid, at ADIPEC). The Abu Dhabi show took place from October 2 to 5.

According to the executive, many contacts were made at the show.“Now, we are in the business development phase, where we present projects,” she said.“But as our service is complex, we can't estimate when we will close the deals. A lot depends on the approval of these customers.”

These conversations were only possible because the company, based in Rio de Janeiro, currently has a representative in Dubai. “He has been acting as a strategic consultant for the company since August 2023. As he is Arab and has a network of relationships with local companies, this makes it easier for Deep to prospect business in the Middle East,” explained Abreu.

To further improve its relationship with Arab companies , Deep Seed Solutions intends to participate in the 2024 edition of ADIPEC. After serving the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the idea is to carry out projects with clients in Africa, the Gulf region, the Middle East and other countries, such as Mexico.

Deep Seed Solutions' service began to be exported last year to the United States. After participating in an important sector show, the Offshore Technology Conference, the Brazilian company partnered with a North American company. Deep Seed Solutions opened a branch office in Houston, Texas to better serve customers in the country.

Deep Seed Solutions Platform

To present solutions to complex engineering problems, the Brazilian company developed a technology called FLOCO, which stands for Field Layout Concept Optimizer.

“Using FLOCO and artificial intelligence (AI), this platform was created to generate conceptual alternatives automatically. It analyzes oil fields in shallow, deep, and ultra-deep waters,” explained the Deep Seed Solutions Global Sales manager.

In addition to discovering whether the oil field is economically viable, the platform shows the amount of oil volume the site can produce and offers thousands of alternatives for its exploration.

“In the traditional market, this first step, which we conduct with the platform, is still manual and can take around nine months to complete. And in the end, it will only offer five to six alternatives. Our platform analyzes locations in three days and offers up to 5,000 viable alternatives. In the end, it even ranks based on economic indicators, saying which solution will be the cheapest to develop, which will give the highest return, and which will emit less carbon, etc.,” said Abreu.

Through partnerships with large companies, such as Shell and Petrobras, the company serves customers in Rio de Janeiro and the Santos basin in the state of São Paulo. In addition to consultancy, Deep Seed Solutions offers two other services: research and development and software licensing.

