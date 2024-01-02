(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Qatar crossed 4 million visitors in 2023, state news agency QNA reported on Monday (1) as per statement released by apex body Qatar Tourism. This exceeded annual visitor numbers of the past five years.

Of the visitors, 85% chose to arrive in Qatar by air, followed by land (14%) and sea (1%). Leading tourism figures are visitors from Saudi Arabia (25.3 %), followed by India (10.4%), Germany (4.1%), UK (3.9%) and Kuwait (3.5%).

The latest figures highlight the positive momentum of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the country's ongoing efforts and initiatives to promote its tourism sector, including the launch of a platform to unify and simplify visa processes.

Chairman of Qatar Tourism Saad bin Ali Al Kharji said that Qatar“continues to demonstrate its appeal as a global tourism destination” due to its infrastructure, safety, and“authentic” Arabian hospitality.“New developments in Qatar's tourism sector are ongoing, creating even further opportunities for growth”, said Kharji according to QNA.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

©Koen van Weel/ANP MAG/ANP via AFP

The post Qatar welcomed 4 million tourists in 2023 appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .