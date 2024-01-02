BREAKING: Japan Airlines Plane In Flames On The Runway At Tokyo's Haneda Airport; Dramatic Videos Go Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a startling turn of events on Tuesday evening, a Japan Airlines plane burst into flames upon landing on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. The incident, captured in harrowing footage by broadcaster NHK, revealed flames emanating from the windows and beneath the aircraft, intensifying concerns about the safety of all on board. Reports indicated that the runway itself was set ablaze, amplifying the chaos of the situation.

The distressing episode unfolded as the plane, identified as Japan Airlines Flight 516, had taken off from Sapporo and was en route to Haneda. Authorities reported that the aircraft collided with a coast guard plane during its descent, adding a layer of complexity to the unfolding events.

All 379 passengers and crew members were successfully evacuated, according to statements from the airline. Japan Airlines is currently assessing the extent of the damage, with emergency response teams and fire trucks visible in the TV footage, actively working to control the situation.

The incident occurred during what should have been a routine flight, with Flight 516 departing from New Chitose airport and scheduled to land at Haneda. The footage depicts the severity of the situation, with smoke and flames billowing from the plane, raising questions about the cause of the collision and subsequent fire.

As investigations unfold, the aviation industry is reminded of the critical importance of stringent safety measures to ensure the well-being of passengers and crew during air travel.