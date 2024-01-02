Mr. Bubble Debuts Limited Edition Gummy Bear Bubble Bath In Celebration Of National Bubble Bath Day, Jan. 8

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What better way to bubble up the holidays and ring in the new year than with the gift that keeps on giving... bubbles! Join America's favorite bath-time buddy, Mr. Bubble , in celebrating National Bubble Bath Day on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 with a new, Limited-Edition Gummy Bear Bubble Bath, plus 30% off all Mr. Bubble products online from January 2-8, 2024, while supplies last.

New, Limited-Edition Gummy Bear Bubble Bath Brings Fruity Fun to the Tub

Mr. Bubble debuts 16.8 fluid ounces of a fruity-scented Gummy Bear Bubble Bath in an adorable, bear-shaped bottle.

Mr. Bubble continues to "Make Getting Clean More Fun Than Getting Dirty" with the debut of 16.8 fluid ounces of a fruity-scented Gummy Bear Bubble Bath in an adorable, bear-shaped bottle. The new bubble bath is available exclusively at mrbubble

starting on January 2 and is priced at $4.99 to make bathtime fun and affordable. The bubble bath is gently formulated with aloe and vitamin E to keep young skin soft and hydrated and is both paraben- and cruelty-free.

"Gummy bears have been bringing joy to kids for over 100 years, so we felt it would be the perfect pairing for our new, limited-edition bubble bath," says Allison Peters, Associate Director of Marketing at the Village Company. "For Mr. Bubble's special day, we're essentially offering two icons in one bottle, delivering not only our signature big, fluffy bubbles, but filling the air with a familiar, fruity scent, all in a reusable bear-shaped bottle to keep the fun going for bath times to come."

Celebrate With Savings on All Mr. Bubble Bath Products

Additionally, from January 2-8, all Mr. Bubble products sold online , including the new Limited Edition Gummy Bear Bubble Bath, will be 30% off in celebration of National Bubble Bath Day, while supplies last. Mr. Bubble has been trusted since 1961 with America's #1 selling kids bubble bath, plus a full line of baby & kid bath products that offer sensory and STEAM benefits including foam soaps, scientific potions, Fizzy Tub Colors and more.

Celebrating 60+ Years of Bath-time Bliss

The idea for Mr. Bubble began in 1961 in North Dakota when Harold Schafer and the Gold Seal Company found a way to make

bubble

baths more affordable, moving them from department stores to drug stores. The original

Mr.

Bubble

formula used powder

bubble

flakes that promised to make getting clean almost as much fun as getting dirty.

The Mr.

Bubble

brand has been owned by Twin Cities-based The Village Company since 2008, and the signature

bubble

bath has been reformulated to create even more

bubbles

with a gentler formula.

For more information about products from Mr. Bubble, America's favorite bath-time buddy, please visit mrbubble .

About The Village Company

The Village Company (TVC) has a long and rich heritage in personal care products. Originally known as Minnetonka, Inc., TVC markets some of the country's most endearing and enduring heritage brands including Mr. Bubble®, the #1 kids bath brand with #1 bubble bath, selling over 8 bottles per minute; Village Naturals TherapyTM and Village Naturals Bath ShoppeTM bath products; Soft & Dri®

deodorant; Dep®

hair gel;

and Hallu® bath and shower line. The Village Company's brands are widely distributed through leading retailers in the food, drug, mass and e-commerce channels. Visit thevillagecompany

to learn more.

