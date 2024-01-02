Leawo Best After

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

It may be widely believed that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the only times to get a bargain, but the deals don't end at the end of Christmas. The post-Christmas and post-New Year sales come with some attractive discounts in the days and weeks following the holidays. If, after a season of giving to others, people are keen to shop for themselves in preparation for 2024, then they are in luck: Leawo Christmas & New Year Sales are already in full swing. During this exclusive promotion, customers can take advantage of significant up to 93% discounts on their popular product, CleverGet Netflix Downloader .

What is CleverGet Netflix Downloader?

CleverGet Netflix Downloader is the best Netflix video downloader that allows users to effortlessly download their favorite Netflix videos , including movies, TV shows, and serials, for offline viewing. With quality-lossless video download capabilities and multiple download options such as 1080p and 720p, users can customize their viewing experience according to their preferences. The software supports saving videos in MP4 or MKV formats, ensuring compatibility with various devices.

Users can conveniently analyze and detect all available episodes and seasons of TV series on Netflix, enabling them to selectively download desired episodes or entire seasons in batch. Additionally, the software detects and provides all audio tracks and subtitles in different languages, giving users the option to choose and download as per their requirements. Subtitles can be saved as independent SRT/SUP files or remixed into the video file, allowing for easy switching or toggling on/off during playback. One of the standout features of CleverGet Netflix Downloader is it is available on both Windows and macOS, so Mac users can also download movies on their Mac and MacBook.

What are Discounts for CleverGet Netflix Downloader?

During the 2023 Christmas & New Year Sales, specifically, from today until Jan 15, 2024, customers can purchase a lifetime license of CleverGet Netflix Downloader at a heavily discounted price of $49.97, with a 50% discount. Alternatively, customers can get an even higher discount for CleverGet Netflix Downloader with up to 93% CleverGet All-in-One 15 package, which includes 39 other modules like Video Downloader, Apple TV+ Downloader, Amazon Downloader, MAX Downloader, and more. The lifetime license of this package is just $229.95, an incredible saving of $3268.05.

How to Download Netflix Movies & Shows?

With a user-friendly interface and built-in browser, users can easily and efficiently download movies and series using CleverGet Netflix Downloader. Here comes the detailed steps:

Step 1: Download and install CleverGet Netflix Downloader.

Step 2: Launch the program and log into an available Netflix account.

Step 3: Search for target videos and play the Netflix video.

Step 4: Click the analyze button and select videos to download in the pop-up window with listed parameters.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a leading multimedia software developer dedicated to providing users with top-notch software solutions for video, audio, and Blu-ray/DVD playback, conversion, and processing. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Leawo Software continuously strives to deliver high-quality products that enhance the multimedia experience for users worldwide.