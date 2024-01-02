Thailand, China agree to mutually waive visa requirements starting from March

(MENAFN) Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced on Tuesday that Thailand and China have agreed to mutually waive visa requirements for their respective citizens, with the new policy set to be implemented from March 1.



“The new privilege marks an upgrading to the mutual relationship,” a Thailand-based public news outlet cited Srettha as declaring.



Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara has confirmed that he plans to finalize a permanent visa-free agreement with China in the upcoming weeks.



In September of the previous year, Thailand had initiated visa waivers for Chinese citizens as part of a strategy to enhance tourism, a crucial contributor to the country's economy.



Chinese tourists constitute the second-largest foreign visitor group to Thailand, with approximately 3.42 million having visited the nation last year.



In a reciprocal move in November, China extended a 15-day visa-free entry privilege to individuals from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, as well as Malaysia.

