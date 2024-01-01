Awraaf Unveils 100% Handcrafted Moroccan Garments To The US Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The brand also offers custom pieces for those seeking a more personalized touch.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Awraaf , a trailblazer in the ethical fashion space, is pleased to announce it has unveiled its exclusive collection of 100% handmade Moroccan garments in the United States. Symbolizing the essence of its Arabic name, 'shade,' Awraaf extends a protective and stylish canopy through its clothing line, marrying the rich traditions of Morocco with unparalleled craftsmanship. The brand's flagship product, the Djellaba, exemplifies the brand's dedication to authenticity and quality.According to the company, the genesis of Awraaf can be traced back to the inspiring alleyways of Fez, Morocco, where the allure of superior fabrics and rich cultural heritage ignited the passion of founder Shakur Abu Alima. Established in 2022, Awraaf is a testament to Abu Alima's profound reverence for Islamic traditions and his ambition to share the luxury of Moroccan attire with a broader audience."At Awraaf, we believe in the power of traditional craftsmanship to bring people together and celebrate cultural heritage," says Shakur Abu Alima. "Every garment we create is not just a piece of clothing, but a narrative of history, artistry, and ethical values woven into a fabric of high quality."Distinguishing itself in the marketplace, Awraaf is committed to genuinely handcrafted garments. Each piece, particularly the Djellaba, is a labor of love, meticulously fashioned by skilled Moroccan artisans. This dedication to craft allows Awraaf to offer custom orders, providing a personalized touch to the timeless designs.For more information, or to discover the essence of Awraaf's collection where every stitch casts a shade of tradition and elegance, please visit .About AwraafAwraaf embodies a deep-seated respect for tradition infused with modern sensibility. It stands as a beacon of cultural integrity, delivering not just apparel but an ethical fashion statement. The brand's founder, Shakur Abu Alima, embraced Islam in 2007 and was captivated by the distinctive Moroccan garments. His vision was to bring as much of the culture to the United States as possible. Starting from local sales in 2021 in Pittsburg, CA, and subsequently launching an online platform in 2023, Awraaf is on a mission to set a new standard in the fashion world.

