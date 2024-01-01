Asian Cup Official Song Unveiled

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The official song for the 2023 Asian Cup Qatar, scheduled to run from January 12 to February 10, 2024, was released Monday.

The Asian Football Confederation stated that Kuwaiti writer Heba Hamada wrote the lyrics of the song entitled (Goal - Goal), and it was performed by Qatari artist Fahd Al Hajjaji and Kuwaiti artist Hammoud Al Khader.

Qatar is preparing to host the Asian Cup for the third time after its success in organising the 1988 and 2011 editions. In the next edition of the tournament, 24 of the best teams in Asia will compete to win the tournament title, which will include 51 matches held in 9 stadiums.

