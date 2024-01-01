Hafeez Contractor, Sasaki, Buro Happold Join Hands For Dharavi Redevelopment

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Adani Group has brought leading global experts in city planning including architect Hafeez Contractor, design firm Sasaki, and consultancy firm Buro Happold, among others, on board for the ambitious Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai.

Led by Contractor, the consortium will also boast experts from Singapore as they work on rehabilitating Asia's largest slum that nearly a million call their home, the Adani Group said in a press statement.

Contractor is known for his work on social housing and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects in Mumbai. He has also designed some of India's tallest buildings, including The 42 in Kolkata and The Imperial twin towers in Mumbai.

American design firm Sasaki is known for its expertise in creating sustainable, integrated live-work-play environments. It has a 70-year legacy. Buro Happold, a UK-based consultancy firm, is known for its creative and environmentally conscious infrastructure solutions.

“The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is more than an urban renewal and revitalizing the infrastructure

- our goal is to elevate the quality of life of the residents of Dharavi while nurturing the essence of its vibrant culture. With a commitment to integrity, inclusivity, and community engagement, we approach this pivotal endeavour with world-class excellence,\" a spokesperson for Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Ltd (DRPPL) said.

In 2022, the Adani Group emerged as the winner with ₹5,069 crore bid to redevelop Dharavi.“We anticipate the harmonious fusion of expertise from our world-class partners and the vibrancy and spirit of Dharavi's citizens to cultivate a model of urban redevelopment that the world can look up to and can be replicated across other locations and cities,\" the spokesperson said.

The experts from Singapore bring to the table their expertise in creating cutting-edge urban living spaces. The island nation was dilapidated by urban squalor in the 1960s that mirrored

Dharavi's slums. The country's Housing Development Board built over 1.2 million homes and set a global benchmark in equitable urban housing.



