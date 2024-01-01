(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Registration for European Universities Games 2024 Debrecen-Miskolc is open!

Registration for the 2024 European Universities Games (EUG), the largest university sport event in Europe, is open. Join us this summer in Debrecen & Miskolc!

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The countdown has officially begun for the 2024 European Universities Games (EUG ) as registration for the highly anticipated event is now open. The Games, which will be held in the Hungarian cities of Debrecen and Miskolc from 12-24 July 2024, are set to be the biggest University sport event organized in Hungary since the 1965 Summer Universiade.Under the slogan“More than Games”, the EUG 2024 edition will welcome student athletes from all over Europe to compete in 17 sports, educational, social and cultural events. This will be a unique opportunity for young athletes to showcase their skills and represent their universities on an international stage. The sports offered are 3x3 Basketball, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Handball, Beach Volleyball, Chess, Football, Futsal, Handball, Judo, Karate, Kickboxing, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Volleyball and Water Polo. Student athletes with disabilities are especially invited to take part in Para Table Tennis.The registrations can be submitted by the national university sport bodies in Europe, under the umbrella of the European University Sports Association (EUSA ) - the license-holder of the European Universities Games.The EUG 2024 organizing committee is working tirelessly to ensure that the Games are a memorable experience for all participants. With state-of-the-art facilities and a vibrant atmosphere, Debrecen and Miskolc are ready to welcome athletes, coaches, and spectators from all over Europe. The Games will not only be a celebration of sports, but also a chance for cultural exchange and building lasting connections between universities.Registration for the EUG 2024 is now open and interested participants can visit the official website to sign up. So, mark your calendars and get ready to be a part of the biggest University sport event in Hungary. For more information and updates, follow EUG 2024 website and social media profiles.Don't miss your chance to be a part of the 2024 European Universities Games in Hungary. Register now and get ready to experience“More than Games” in Debrecen and Miskolc in 2024!For more information about the event and how to register, please visit

EUSA Office

European University Sports Association

+386 12560056

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other